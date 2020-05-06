International community showing Turkey’s healthcare system as model: FM

  • May 06 2020 11:30:00

International community showing Turkey’s healthcare system as model: FM

ANKARA
International community showing Turkey’s healthcare system as model: FM

The international community, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States, is showing Turkey as a model as its health care system is strong enough to meet the treatment requirements of its citizens, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on May 6.

“In this respect, the WHO, the international community and other countries, including the U.S., are pointing to Turkey as a model country,” the minister told TV 100 broadcaster.

Turkey shares its experience with other nations and the medical aid it delivers will brand Turkey as a reliable source, the minister stated.

“Two-thirds of the world countries had requested medical supplies from Turkey. The huge number of medical supply requests from around the world “shows that Turkey is a reliable source and a true friend,” he said.

A total of 128 countries have requested medical supplies from Turkey to fight coronavirus, and nearly half of these requests were met, said the foreign minister.

These countries have requested medical supplies from Turkey in the form of grants, export permits, or purchases, he noted. Çavuşoğlu noted that he recently spoke to Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on how to meet Paraguay’s request for medical supplies.

Çavuşoğlu said he found some debates in the country pointless regarding Turkey’s help to other countries.

“They interpret that Turkey does not meet its nation’s needs, but as if we take it and give it to another country. This is not true. Has anything happened so far in terms of health services? It never happened. We have just started to produce, especially ventilators. Have there been any insufficiency in the hospitals? No,” he stated.

The minister emphasized that now is not the time to criticize the WHO or similar organizations as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact thousands of people across the world every day.

“This isn’t the time to criticize international organizations, especially the WHO. We should make maximum use of these institutions and support them,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

    Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,520 as recoveries exceed 73,285

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,520 as recoveries exceed 73,285

  3. Who is responsible for the deepening crisis in Libya?

    Who is responsible for the deepening crisis in Libya?

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. President Erdoğan reveals coronavirus normalization plan

    President Erdoğan reveals coronavirus normalization plan
Recommended
Palestine receives Turkish aid to stem coronavirus

Palestine receives Turkish aid to stem coronavirus
Turkish coronavirus patient in Sudan brought to homeland

Turkish coronavirus patient in Sudan brought to homeland

3rd shipment of Turkish medical aid arrives in Somalia

3rd shipment of Turkish medical aid arrives in Somalia

EU chief thanks Turkey for COVID-19 solidarity

EU chief thanks Turkey for COVID-19 solidarity

Ankara denies harassing helicopter with Greek defense chief

Ankara denies harassing helicopter with Greek defense chief

Turkey intensifies Eastern Mediterranean drilling despite COVID-19

Turkey intensifies Eastern Mediterranean drilling despite COVID-19
WORLD Updated UK virus toll becomes worlds second highest

Updated UK virus toll becomes world's second highest

Britain's death toll from the coronavirus has topped 32,000, according to an updated official count released May 5, pushing the country past Italy to become the second-most impacted after the United States.    
ECONOMY Turkeys Aselsan inks weapon system deal with Bahrain

Turkey's Aselsan inks weapon system deal with Bahrain

Leading Turkish defense and tech firm Aselsan is set to export a remote-controlled weapon system to the Gulf state of Bahrain.
SPORTS Resuming league games federations call: Minister

Resuming league games federation's call: Minister

Continuing football matches in Turkey that were suspended because of the coronavirus will be a decision that will be made by the football federation, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on May 5. 