International Ankara Jazz Festival to be held in November

International Ankara Jazz Festival to be held in November

ANKARA
International Ankara Jazz Festival to be held in November

The 29th International Ankara Jazz Festival, supported by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, will bring together leading jazz artists from Türkiye and around the world between Nov. 13 and 30.

Held under the theme “Colors of Jazz,” the festival will offer a 17-day program featuring concerts, exhibitions, talks and masterclasses, according to a statement by the ministry.

Organized by the Jazz Association, the festival will host musicians from Türkiye as well as various European countries.

The event will open on Nov. 13 with a gala concert at Ankara HiltonSA, where world-renowned pianist Fahir Atakoğlu will share the stage with Volkan Öktem, Alp Ersönmez and Seçil Akmirza, kicking off the festival with a memorable performance.

Throughout the festival, concerts, exhibitions and educational events will take place at some of Ankara’s leading cultural venues. The program, spanning from young jazz musicians to international names, will offer audiences different interpretations of both classical and modern jazz.

Performers will include İlayda Hatipoğlu Quartet, Bilal Karaman, Şenay Lambaoğlu and Tuluğ Tırpan, Raquel Kurpershoek Quartet, Irma Peretti Quintet and Aydın Kahya, among many others.

The festival will conclude on Nov. 30 at METU KKM Kemal Kurdaş Hall, where METU Big Band, conducted by Ümit Eroğlu and featuring guest artist Yıldız İbrahimova, will perform the closing concert.

This year’s festival will also stand out for its educational and cultural exchange programs. Masterclasses organized in collaboration with Ankara Music and Fine Arts University and Hacı Bayram Veli University will provide young musicians with hands-on experience in jazz improvisation and vocal techniques.

In addition, the festival will feature the launch of the book “Jazz Writings from an Interdisciplinary Perspective” and an exhibition showcasing a design competition, highlighting the connection between jazz and other art forms.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia attacks Ukraines power grid as peace process at dramatic moment

Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'

    Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'

  2. Aid trucks cross into Gaza

    Aid trucks cross into Gaza

  3. CHP rallies in Brussels to call for İmamoğlu's release

    CHP rallies in Brussels to call for İmamoğlu's release

  4. Indians top the charts as GoTürkiye’s most engaged followers

    Indians top the charts as GoTürkiye’s most engaged followers

  5. Greece faces EU pressure over Türkiye’s SAFE participation: Report

    Greece faces EU pressure over Türkiye’s SAFE participation: Report
Recommended
Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dead at 79

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dead at 79
Lost footage of Türkiye’s first reenactment film unearthed

Lost footage of Türkiye’s first reenactment film unearthed
Beyond the plate: The kitchen as a space for ideas

Beyond the plate: The kitchen as a space for ideas
New inscriptions unearthed at Zernaki Tepe

New inscriptions unearthed at Zernaki Tepe
Hungarys Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize

Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize
Victoria Beckham reveals struggle to reinvent herself in Netflix series

Victoria Beckham reveals struggle to reinvent herself in Netflix series
WORLD Russia attacks Ukraines power grid as peace process at dramatic moment

Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'

Russia attacked Ukraine’s power grid overnight, part of an ongoing campaign to cripple Ukrainian energy infrastructure before winter, and expressed “extreme concern” over the U.S. potentially providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.
ECONOMY New strategy on horizon for $100 bln Türkiye-US trade goal

New strategy on horizon for $100 bln Türkiye-US trade goal

Türkiye and the United States are working on a renewed strategy to reach their long-standing $100 billion bilateral trade target, with a focus on strengthening cooperation in strategic sectors such as white goods, textiles, automotive, tourism, technology, nuclear energy and beyond.
SPORTS Türkiye thrashes Bulgaria in World Cup qualifiers

Türkiye thrashes Bulgaria in World Cup qualifiers

The Turkish national football team beat Bulgaria 6-1 on Oct 11 night, thanks to superb performances of its young stars.
﻿