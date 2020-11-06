Intercontinental Istanbul marathon to kick off Sunday

  • November 06 2020 09:20:24

Intercontinental Istanbul marathon to kick off Sunday

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
A total of 4,000 athletes will run in the 42nd transcontinental Istanbul Marathon on Nov. 8. 

The sports event will be held with a limited number of athletes due to measures taken against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The starting point of the marathon will be the Yenikapı Event Area on the European side, instead of the July 15 Martyrs Bridge on the Asian side.

The runners will cross the bridge giving a spectacular view of the Bosphorus, and tour many historic sites, including the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia.

The marathon will end in the Yenikapı Event Area with the runners crossing the Bosphorus bridge twice for the first time in the event's history

Coronavirus measures

The athletes will aim to finish a distance of 42 kilometers (26 miles) on the pandemic special track.

The safe area application will be implemented for the first time as part of the pandemic measures.

The runners and employees will enter the area with the - Hayat Eve Sığar - HES code, a system designed to minimize the virus risk.

In addition to this event, a virtual race will be organized for 5 km (3.1 miles),10 km (6.2 miles) and 15 km (9.3 miles) with the slogan "Run alone with us". Participants can register online for it and complete their distance at any place.

But there is a quota limitation due to coronavirus measures.

The Istanbul Marathon is organized by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and Spor Istanbul, and sponsored by N Kolay Payment Institution, a subsidiary of Aktif Investment Bank.

