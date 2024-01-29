Intel chief holds talks in Erbil following Baghdad visit

Intel chief holds talks in Erbil following Baghdad visit

After a recent visit to the Iraqi capital Baghdad, National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın has continued his engagements in the Kurdish regional government capital of Erbil, where discussions centered on bilateral relations and counterterrorism efforts.

During his visit to Erbil, Kalın held meetings with key figures such as Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani, the regional government's prime minister, Masrour Barzani, and the interior minister, Rebar Ahmed Khalid, alongside local officials.

As per a written statement by the MİT on Jan. 28, the talks focused on enhancing cooperation in the fight against PKK, with Türkiye "reiterating its resolute commitment to combatting terrorism."

Furthermore, Kalın engaged with Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) head Hasan Turan and ITF's Kirkuk MP Erşat Salihi.

Kalın's visit to Erbil follows his recent diplomatic endeavors in Iraq, where he met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, as well as representatives from Shia, Sunni and Turkmen groups.

Discussions during these meetings revolved around joint efforts to address the presence of PKK in Iraqi territories.

The diplomatic engagements come on the heels of a high-level meeting between Turkish and Iraqi officials in last December in Ankara. During the talks, which included Türkiye and Iraq's foreign and defense ministers, as well as intelligence chiefs, the two neighboring countries outlined a six-article roadmap aimed at bolstering ties across various sectors, including security.

“As a result of these meetings, the two sides agreed to further improve the relations in all fields and run them in a comprehensive and institutional manner. They have expressed their joint political will to this end,” read a declaration issued after the meeting.

