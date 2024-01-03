Injured Ukrainian climber rescued from Mount Ağrı

Injured Ukrainian climber rescued from Mount Ağrı

AĞRI
Injured Ukrainian climber rescued from Mount Ağrı

Ukrainian climber Danil Odynets, who lost his balance and fell on the rocks while climbing the 5,137-meter-high Mount Ağrı, has been rescued.

Mount Ağrı , known as the roof of Türkiye, is located in Türkiye’s eastern Anatolian province of Ağrı. During their visit to the province, two Ukrainian tourists climbed Mount Ağrı with a guide. After a difficult climb to the peak, the group started their descent.

Odynets, who lost his balance in the 4,900-meter-altitude glacial region of Mount Ağrı, fell on the rocks and was injured on his head and foot.

The group guide reported the situation to the emergency call center and gendarmerie, Provincial Disaster and Emergency Directorate (AFAD) and Bazid Mountaineering Nature Sports Club teams were dispatched to the region.

After hours of work by the teams in difficult weather conditions, Odynets was rescued from the mountain and taken to an ambulance waiting near a village.

Odynets, whose first intervention was performed in the ambulance, was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries. It was determined that Odynets was not in a life-threatening condition.

The mountaineer group thanked the teams who came to their aid.

ararat, ukranian,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

    Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

  2. FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

    FM meets with Iraqi Turkmen leader in Ankara

  3. 56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

    56 criminals wanted by Interpol arrested in major op

  4. Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

    Iran's Raisi due in Ankara, regional issues top agenda

  5. Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

    Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers
Recommended
Istanbul to witness snowfall in mid-January: Expert

Istanbul to witness snowfall in mid-January: Expert
16,000-seat stadium in Istanbul remains largely idle

16,000-seat stadium in Istanbul remains largely idle
Zeugma Mosaic Museum eyes 600,000 visitors this year

Zeugma Mosaic Museum eyes 600,000 visitors this year
Endangered shark washes ashore in Mediterranean province

Endangered shark washes ashore in Mediterranean province
Turkish blind judoka makes waves in para judo

Turkish blind judoka makes waves in para judo
Food poisoning scare hits state dorm as over 100 hospitalized

Food poisoning scare hits state dorm as over 100 hospitalized
WORLD Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

Japan quake toll rises to 64 as weather hampers rescuers

Japanese rescuers scrambled to search for survivors Wednesday as authorities warned of landslides and heavy rain after a powerful earthquake that killed at least 64 people.
ECONOMY Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Annual inflation edges up to 64.8 percent

Türkiye’s annual consumer price inflation rate quickened from 61.98 percent in November to 64.77 percent in December, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Jan. 3.
SPORTS Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

Football federation under fire after row over Saudi-hosted Super Cup

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is facing severe criticism for allowing the Turkish Super Cup final between two Istanbul giants to be played in Riyadh, only to postpone it hours before kickoff due to a row with its Saudi hosts.