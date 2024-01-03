Injured Ukrainian climber rescued from Mount Ağrı

Ukrainian climber Danil Odynets, who lost his balance and fell on the rocks while climbing the 5,137-meter-high Mount Ağrı, has been rescued.

Mount Ağrı , known as the roof of Türkiye, is located in Türkiye’s eastern Anatolian province of Ağrı. During their visit to the province, two Ukrainian tourists climbed Mount Ağrı with a guide. After a difficult climb to the peak, the group started their descent.

Odynets, who lost his balance in the 4,900-meter-altitude glacial region of Mount Ağrı, fell on the rocks and was injured on his head and foot.

The group guide reported the situation to the emergency call center and gendarmerie, Provincial Disaster and Emergency Directorate (AFAD) and Bazid Mountaineering Nature Sports Club teams were dispatched to the region.

After hours of work by the teams in difficult weather conditions, Odynets was rescued from the mountain and taken to an ambulance waiting near a village.

Odynets, whose first intervention was performed in the ambulance, was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries. It was determined that Odynets was not in a life-threatening condition.

The mountaineer group thanked the teams who came to their aid.