ING Basketball Super League to start in September

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Basketball Federation confirmed on Aug. 7 that Super League games would be tipped-off on Sept. 26.

The federation said the Herbalife Nutrition Women's Basketball Super League would start on Oct. 3, while Turkey's Basketball League was scheduled on Oct. 16.

It added that a "Return to Basketball" protocol had been prepared upon the recommendation of the Basketball Federation Health Board.

Also, the technical team, athletes and field officials would need to undergo a coronavirus test 48 hours before the matches.

According to the test results, the postponement criteria for matches were also determined with the protocol.