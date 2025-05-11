Inflation expectations require maintaining tight policy: Karahan

Inflation expectations require maintaining tight policy: Karahan

ISTANBUL
Inflation expectations require maintaining tight policy: Karahan

Inflation expectations remain above the Central Bank’s disinflation path, said Governor Fatih Karahan, adding that this makes it necessary to maintain the bank’s tight and determined stance in monetary policy.

The improvement in inflation expectations stalled in April due to recent developments in financial markets, Karahan said in a speech he delivered at an event at Boğaziçi University in Istanbul.

He, however, noted that commodity prices are moving more moderately, contributing to disinflation, while domestic demand is declining due to the bank’s monetary policy measures.

“Considering the heightened uncertainties compared to the previous period, we are maintaining a cautious and tight monetary policy stance. Our tight monetary policy stance will continue until a permanent decline in inflation and price stability is achieved,” Karahan said.

In the upcoming period, they will continue to maintain our determined stance in monetary policy and act in a way that ensures the continuation of disinflation, he vowed.

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate fell for the 11 consecutive month to 40-month low of 37.8 percent in April.

“Indicators suggest that annualized inflation is slightly above 30 percent. This, in turn, indicates that the disinflation process will continue," he said.

Since March, they have assessed the potential risks that recent developments in financial markets may pose to the inflation outlook and have taken steps to increase monetary tightening, Karahan also noted.

“These are steps to increase the funding costs of the Turkish lira, liquidity measures, and actions to limit foreign exchange demand,” the governor explained.

The increased confidence of both domestic and foreign residents in the lira has positively impacted reserves, Karahan said, however, noted that recent local and international developments have led to a rise in foreign exchange demand, particularly from abroad.

Gross reserves, which stood at $124 billion on March 22, 2024, increased to $171 billion by March 14 this year, before declining to $139 billion on May 2, he noted.

He further highlighted that net reserves, excluding swaps, rose from negative $65 billion on March 22, 2024, to $66 billion on March 14, 2025.

As of May 2, net reserves were recorded at approximately $14 billion, Karahan said.

“During the period from March 14 to May 2, 70 percent of the foreign exchange demand originated from abroad, while domestic demand remained limited," he explained.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish contractors eye lucrative projects in Iraq

Turkish contractors eye lucrative projects in Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish contractors eye lucrative projects in Iraq

    Turkish contractors eye lucrative projects in Iraq

  2. Finance Ministry uncovers over 2,000 violations of public spending measures

    Finance Ministry uncovers over 2,000 violations of public spending measures

  3. Auto production contracts 2 percent in January-April

    Auto production contracts 2 percent in January-April

  4. EV battery giant CATL aims to raise $4 bln in Hong Kong IPO

    EV battery giant CATL aims to raise $4 bln in Hong Kong IPO

  5. US restricting Mexico livestock imports over pest control row

    US restricting Mexico livestock imports over pest control row
Recommended
Turkish contractors eye lucrative projects in Iraq

Turkish contractors eye lucrative projects in Iraq
Finance Ministry uncovers over 2,000 violations of public spending measures

Finance Ministry uncovers over 2,000 violations of public spending measures
Auto production contracts 2 percent in January-April

Auto production contracts 2 percent in January-April
EV battery giant CATL aims to raise $4 bln in Hong Kong IPO

EV battery giant CATL aims to raise $4 bln in Hong Kong IPO
US restricting Mexico livestock imports over pest control row

US restricting Mexico livestock imports over pest control row
UK lab promises air-con revolution without polluting gases

UK lab promises air-con revolution without polluting gases
US, China to publish details of substantial trade talks in Geneva

US, China to publish details of 'substantial' trade talks in Geneva
WORLD No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu

No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that the release of a U.S.-Israeli hostage announced by Hamas would not lead to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip or the release of Palestinian prisoners.
ECONOMY Turkish contractors eye lucrative projects in Iraq

Turkish contractors eye lucrative projects in Iraq

Turkish contractors are focusing on a wide range of projects in Iraq, including power plants and factories, residential buildings, transportation infrastructure projects, water supply and treatment centers.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿