Industrial sector created 337,000 jobs in 2020

  • March 13 2021 09:58:11

Industrial sector created 337,000 jobs in 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Industrial sector created 337,000 jobs in 2020

Turkey’s industrial sector over the last year provided 337,000 additional jobs, the country's industry and technology minister said on March 12. 

With the momentum seen in investment figures and electricity consumption in industrial zones, Turkey had a strong start to 2021, said Mustafa Varank, speaking to a virtual Chemistry Sector Council Meeting.

Touting Turkey's strong economic performance, he said: "With an 11.4% jump in January, Turkey became one of the G20 countries with the largest rise in year-on-year industrial production."

After finishing off 2020 with growth of 1.8%, among the G20 Turkey’s growth rate was second only to China, he added.

Varank stressed that in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic Turkey saw some contractions, but then its economy pulled ahead of the pack by applying effective policies.

"Moreover, Turkey lent a helping hand to more than 130 countries during the pandemic and will share with countries in need all of its successes from the fight against the pandemic," he added.

Highlighting the importance of the chemical sector, Varank said with total exports of $19.5 billion, it was Turkey’s number two exporting sector in 2020 after the automotive industry.

"In addition to traditional industries such as textiles, metals, construction and paper, the chemical sector also provides critical raw materials and intermediate products to the fields of aviation, space, automotive, information and communications technologies, and machinery."

This shows that the chemical sector lays the foundation for the Turkish economy, he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan unveils economic reform package

    President Erdoğan unveils economic reform package

  2. Family in Turkey’s Denizli province inherits millions worth of real estate unexpectedly

    Family in Turkey’s Denizli province inherits millions worth of real estate unexpectedly

  3. Turkey’s eastern, western regions under bad weather spell

    Turkey’s eastern, western regions under bad weather spell

  4. Jail sentence sought for YouTuber over social experiment video

    Jail sentence sought for YouTuber over social experiment video

  5. Turkey, Egypt hold first diplomatic contact since 2013

    Turkey, Egypt hold first diplomatic contact since 2013
Recommended
Capacity of Turkey’s largest port to be expanded

Capacity of Turkey’s largest port to be expanded
President Erdoğan unveils economic reform package

President Erdoğan unveils economic reform package

Retail sales volume up 2% in January

Retail sales volume up 2% in January
Industrial production up in January

Industrial production up in January
Turkey, EU to hold event for SMEs

Turkey, EU to hold event for SMEs

Xiaomi phones made in Turkey to go on sale in April: Minister

Xiaomi phones made in Turkey to go on sale in April: Minister
WORLD Brazil high court to consider annulment of Lula convictions

Brazil high court to consider annulment of Lula convictions

Brazil’s full Supreme Court will consider the annulment of ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s corruption convictions, after a judge on March 12 denied an appeal by prosecutors to reverse the decision that cleared the way for his political comeback.
ECONOMY Capacity of Turkey’s largest port to be expanded

Capacity of Turkey’s largest port to be expanded

The capacity of a port in Turkey’s southern Mersin province will be expanded from 2.8 million to 3.6 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), according to the country’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes hammer Zalgiris for 7th straight win

Anadolu Efes hammer Zalgiris for 7th straight win

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes got their seventh consecutive win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season over the 89-62 victory against Lithuania's Zalgiris Kaunas on March 12. 