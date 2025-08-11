Industrial production surges 8.3 pct in June

Industrial production surges 8.3 pct in June

ANKARA
Industrial production surges 8.3 pct in June

Industrial production in Türkiye climbed 8.3 percent in June compared to the same month last year, after adjusting for calendar effects, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Aug. 11.

Breaking down the subsectors, mining and quarrying rose 2.3 percent, manufacturing jumped 9.5 percent, while electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply dipped 1.1 percent.

The unadjusted industrial production index showed a 9.16 percent annual increase. On a monthly basis, seasonally and calendar-adjusted output grew 0.7 percent from May.

Subsector details for the month revealed mining and quarrying down 5 percent, manufacturing up 0.9 percent, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply advancing 1.9 percent.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır highlighted the robust performance in a social media post, noting that high-technology products posted the strongest growth.

"Industrialists continue their strong production," Kacır stated.

"In June, the industrial production index rose 8.3 percent annually, with a 0.7 percent monthly increase. The highest growth came in the high-tech product group. We will keep accelerating Türkiye's development through value-added production, employment-supporting steps and exports."

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes

Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes

    Bosnian resorts pivot to summer tourism as climate changes

  2. Harry and Meghan sign deal with Netflix

    Harry and Meghan sign deal with Netflix

  3. Japanese students trained at excavations

    Japanese students trained at excavations

  4. Taylor Swift announces 12th album for 'pre pre-order'

    Taylor Swift announces 12th album for 'pre pre-order'

  5. A Swiss dream: The Dolder Grand

    A Swiss dream: The Dolder Grand
Recommended
Iraq, Syria discuss reviving Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline after 2-decade halt

Iraq, Syria discuss reviving Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline after 2-decade halt
Musk says he plans to sue Apple

Musk says he plans to sue Apple
Construction phase reached in key transport project

Construction phase reached in key transport project
Retail sales volume climbs 14.7 pct in June

Retail sales volume climbs 14.7 pct in June
Current account posts $2 bln deficit in June

Current account posts $2 bln deficit in June
German investor confidence dives in August

German investor confidence dives in August
Fintech, gaming, AI dominate Türkiyes startup investments in first half

Fintech, gaming, AI dominate Türkiye's startup investments in first half
WORLD US summit in Alaska a personal victory for Putin, Zelensky says

US summit in Alaska a 'personal victory' for Putin, Zelensky says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had scored a "personal victory" by getting invited to talks with Donald Trump on U.S. soil, and that the meeting further delayed sanctions on Moscow.

ECONOMY Iraq, Syria discuss reviving Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline after 2-decade halt

Iraq, Syria discuss reviving Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline after 2-decade halt

Iraq and Syria on Tuesday discussed reviving the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline between the two countries, according to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister’s office.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿