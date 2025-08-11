Industrial production surges 8.3 pct in June

ANKARA

Industrial production in Türkiye climbed 8.3 percent in June compared to the same month last year, after adjusting for calendar effects, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Aug. 11.

Breaking down the subsectors, mining and quarrying rose 2.3 percent, manufacturing jumped 9.5 percent, while electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply dipped 1.1 percent.

The unadjusted industrial production index showed a 9.16 percent annual increase. On a monthly basis, seasonally and calendar-adjusted output grew 0.7 percent from May.

Subsector details for the month revealed mining and quarrying down 5 percent, manufacturing up 0.9 percent, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply advancing 1.9 percent.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır highlighted the robust performance in a social media post, noting that high-technology products posted the strongest growth.

"Industrialists continue their strong production," Kacır stated.

"In June, the industrial production index rose 8.3 percent annually, with a 0.7 percent monthly increase. The highest growth came in the high-tech product group. We will keep accelerating Türkiye's development through value-added production, employment-supporting steps and exports."