Industrial production increases 8.5 percent in June

ANKARA

Türkiye’s industrial production increased by 8.5 percent year-on-year in June, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

The manufacturing sector’s output rose by 10 percent on an annual basis and increased 1.6 percent in June from May, while the production increases in electricity, gas and steam were 0.6 percent year-on-year and 0.1 percent month-on-month.

However, the mining and quarrying industry’s production declined by 7.1 percent from a year and fell by 2.1 percent compared to May.

The country’s industrial output grew 1.3 percent in June from May, with the monthly rate of increase accelerating from 0.5 percent.

Intermediate goods production exhibited an annual increase of 4.9 percent, while the output in the sector rose 1 percent from May. Durable consumer goods production increased 2.9 percent year-on-year and 3.4 percent monthly. The non-durable consumer goods sector’s output grew more than 16 percent in June from a year ago and advanced 4.9 percent from the previous month.

Türkiye’s energy output increased 1 percent on an annual basis but declined 1.3 percent monthly.

In the capital goods industry, production rose 12.4 percent year-on-year.

In May, the country’s industrial output increased by 9 percent from the same month of 2021.

Turnovers, retail sales up

Separate data from TÜİK showed on Aug. 12 that the combined turnover of the industry, construction, trade and services sectors rose by 129.8 percent in June on an annual basis, easing from the 133.2 percent rise recorded in the previous month.

Total turnover was up 7.5 percent compared with May, when the monthly increase was 5.1 percent.

In the industry and construction sectors, turnover grew by 133.5 percent and 120 percent year-on-year, respectively.

The annual rate of turnover growth was 119 percent in trade.

In the services sector, the increase was 167 percent, with the accommodation and real estate industries recording annual increases of 196 percent and 212 percent, respectively.

TÜİK also reported that the retail sale volume index rose by 5.5 percent in June from a year ago, slowing from the 21.2 percent rise in May.

Food and beverages sales increased by 6.4 percent annually and 0.1 percent on a monthly basis.

Non-food retail sales rose by 11.4 percent year-on-year, while automotive fuel sales dropped nearly 12 percent in June from the same month of 2021.

Computer and book sales increased 14.7 percent on an annual basis, but the monthly rise was 0.3 percent. Electronic goods sales fell 0.2 percent year-on-year, however, they rose 5.3 percent from May.

Orders via mail and online sales rose by 33.8 percent in June from a year ago and increased 10.4 percent compared to May.