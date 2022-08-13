Industrial production increases 8.5 percent in June

  • August 13 2022 07:00:00

Industrial production increases 8.5 percent in June

ANKARA
Industrial production increases 8.5 percent in June

Türkiye’s industrial production increased by 8.5 percent year-on-year in June, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

The manufacturing sector’s output rose by 10 percent on an annual basis and increased 1.6 percent in June from May, while the production increases in electricity, gas and steam were 0.6 percent year-on-year and 0.1 percent month-on-month.

However, the mining and quarrying industry’s production declined by 7.1 percent from a year and fell by 2.1 percent compared to May.

The country’s industrial output grew 1.3 percent in June from May, with the monthly rate of increase accelerating from 0.5 percent.

Intermediate goods production exhibited an annual increase of 4.9 percent, while the output in the sector rose 1 percent from May. Durable consumer goods production increased 2.9 percent year-on-year and 3.4 percent monthly. The non-durable consumer goods sector’s output grew more than 16 percent in June from a year ago and advanced 4.9 percent from the previous month.

Türkiye’s energy output increased 1 percent on an annual basis but declined 1.3 percent monthly.

In the capital goods industry, production rose 12.4 percent year-on-year.

In May, the country’s industrial output increased by 9 percent from the same month of 2021.

Turnovers, retail sales up

Separate data from TÜİK showed on Aug. 12 that the combined turnover of the industry, construction, trade and services sectors rose by 129.8 percent in June on an annual basis, easing from the 133.2 percent rise recorded in the previous month.

Total turnover was up 7.5 percent compared with May, when the monthly increase was 5.1 percent.

In the industry and construction sectors, turnover grew by 133.5 percent and 120 percent year-on-year, respectively.

The annual rate of turnover growth was 119 percent in trade.

In the services sector, the increase was 167 percent, with the accommodation and real estate industries recording annual increases of 196 percent and 212 percent, respectively.

TÜİK also reported that the retail sale volume index rose by 5.5 percent in June from a year ago, slowing from the 21.2 percent rise in May.

Food and beverages sales increased by 6.4 percent annually and 0.1 percent on a monthly basis.

Non-food retail sales rose by 11.4 percent year-on-year, while automotive fuel sales dropped nearly 12 percent in June from the same month of 2021.

Computer and book sales increased 14.7 percent on an annual basis, but the monthly rise was 0.3 percent. Electronic goods sales fell 0.2 percent year-on-year, however, they rose 5.3 percent from May.

Orders via mail and online sales rose by 33.8 percent in June from a year ago and increased 10.4 percent compared to May.

Economy,

ECONOMY South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’

South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline

    Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline

  2. Türkiye to become center of value-added food production: Minister

    Türkiye to become center of value-added food production: Minister

  3. New mucilage to form in Marmara Sea: Expert

    New mucilage to form in Marmara Sea: Expert

  4. Russia, Ukraine agree on technical aspects of grain corridor at Istanbul meet

    Russia, Ukraine agree on technical aspects of grain corridor at Istanbul meet

  5. Bob Dylan accuser drops sex abuse lawsuit

    Bob Dylan accuser drops sex abuse lawsuit
Recommended
Oil demand rises as gas prices surge: IEA

Oil demand rises as gas prices surge: IEA
South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’

South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’
Inflation expectations rise in August

Inflation expectations rise in August
Aselsan’s first-half profit up 50 percent

Aselsan’s first-half profit up 50 percent
Abu Dhabi’s IHC takes 50 pct stake in Kalyon Enerji

Abu Dhabi’s IHC takes 50 pct stake in Kalyon Enerji
Siemens posts loss as energy spin-off struggles

Siemens posts loss as energy spin-off struggles
WORLD Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Former President Donald Trump called late Thursday for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate, hours after the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the “substantial public interest in this matter.”

ECONOMY South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’

South Korea pardons Samsung boss ‘to help the economy’

The heir and de facto leader of Samsung group received a presidential pardon on Aug. 12, the latest example of South Korea’s long tradition of freeing business leaders convicted of corruption on economic grounds.

SPORTS 5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

The fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, hosting some 4,200 international athletes coming to the Central Anatolian province, has started in Konya, while the Turkish team has bagged 40 medals.