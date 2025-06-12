Industrial production increases 3.3 percent annually in April

ANKARA
The industrial production index in Türkiye was up by 3.3 percent year-on-year in April, the Turkish Statistical Institute's (TÜİK) data showed on June 12.

The annual increase in the country’s industrial production accelerated from 2.5 percent in March.

All sub-indexes posted increases in the month, while the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index saw the highest increase with 8.8 percent.

The mining and quarrying index increased by 1.3 percent, and the manufacturing index increased by 3 percent.

Durable consumer goods production was down 5.4 percent, while non-durable consumer goods output rose 2.4 percent from a year ago.

Production in the energy and capital goods sectors increased by 10.4 percent and 6.4 percent year-on-year, respectively.

The country’s intermediate goods production rose by 1.7 percent compared to April last year.

On a monthly basis, industrial production shrank by 3.1 percent in April after rising 3.4 percent in March.

The mining and quarrying index decreased by 2.5 percent, the manufacturing index decreased by 3.4 percent and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased by 0.2 percent in April 2025, compared with the previous month.

