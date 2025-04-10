Industrial production down in February

ANKARA

Türkiye's industrial production fell by 1.9 percent year-on-year in February, the country's statistical office announced on April 10.

The fall followed a 1.2 percent year-on-year rise in the previous month.

Eight sub-items fell, while five sub-indexes saw rises in the month on a yearly basis, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The high technology index plummeted by 24.4 percent, the capital goods index fell by 6.7 percent, and the mining and quarrying index decreased by 5.8 percent on an annual basis.

Meanwhile, the electricity, gas and steam index increased by 8.5 percent, the energy index grew by 8 percent and the low technology index rose by 0.9 percent in February.

On a monthly basis, industrial production also decreased by 1.6 percent in February.

The mining and quarrying index declined by 7.6 percent, the high technology index fell by 6.9 percent and the intermediate goods index dropped by 2.9 percent in February, on a monthly basis.

Conversely, the electricity, gas, and steam index increased by 3.5 percent, while the energy index rose by 1.3 percent, and the medium-high technology index saw a gain of 0.7 percent during the same period.