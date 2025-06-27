Industrial product sales hit 18.8 trillion Turkish Liras

ANKARA

Production-based sales of industrial companies surged to 18.8 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024, according to newly released figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK),

Production-based sales were 13.3 trillion liras in 2023 and 8.9 trillion liras in 2022.

Among standout production figures were 1.17 million automobiles, over 9.3 million household refrigerators and freezers, more than 301 million tons of ready-mixed concrete and nearly 35 million solar panels.

Türkiye also produced over 1 million gas boilers and 1 million motorcycles in the year.

The food industry claimed the largest share of total sales at 14.9 percent, followed by the basic metals sector (10.7 percent), motor vehicles and trailers (9.3 percent), and textiles (6.1 percent).

Despite this high output, only 3.5 percent of total sales came from high-tech products. The bulk of sales — over 68 percent — came from low- to medium-low tech segments, while medium-high tech industries contributed 28.1 percent.

When broken down by main industrial groupings, intermediate goods led the sales with a 44.6 percent share, followed by non-durable consumer goods at 23.4 percent and capital goods at 21 percent.

In the motor vehicle and trailer manufacturing sector, the province of Kocaeli led with 32.3 percent of national production, trailed by Bursa (28.8 percent), Sakarya (13 percent), Aksaray (4.2 percent) and Istanbul (4 percent). These five provinces accounted for a remarkable 82.3 percent of sectoral output.