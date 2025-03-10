Industrial output growth slowed in January, shows TÜİK data

ISTANBUL

Industrial production rose by 1.2 percent year-on-year in January, slowing from the 7 percent annual increase recorded in the previous month, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on March 10.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 2.3 percent, after rising 5 percent in December.

In the manufacturing sector output increased by 1.2 percent from January 2024 but declined 0.8 percent monthly.

The headline manufacturing PMI rose slightly to 48.3 in February from 48 in January, but it remained below the 50 no-change mark, S&P Global revealed earlier this month.

Production in the durable consumer goods sector rose 6.3 percent year-on-year and 2.9 percent month-on-month, showed TÜİK data on March 10.

Non-durable consumer goods production was down 1.4 percent in January from a year ago but ticked up 0.3 percent compared to December.

In the energy sector, output surged 6.3 percent annually and increased 1.3 percent monthly.

Output of companies operating in the capital goods manufacturing sector rose 2.1 percent year-on-year, however, their production plunged more than 13 percent from December.