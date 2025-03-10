Industrial output growth slowed in January, shows TÜİK data

Industrial output growth slowed in January, shows TÜİK data

ISTANBUL
Industrial output growth slowed in January, shows TÜİK data

Industrial production rose by 1.2 percent year-on-year in January, slowing from the 7 percent annual increase recorded in the previous month, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on March 10.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 2.3 percent, after rising 5 percent in December.

In the manufacturing sector output increased by 1.2 percent from January 2024 but declined 0.8 percent monthly.

The headline manufacturing PMI rose slightly to 48.3 in February from 48 in January, but it remained below the 50 no-change mark, S&P Global revealed earlier this month.

Production in the durable consumer goods sector rose 6.3 percent year-on-year and 2.9 percent month-on-month, showed TÜİK data on March 10.

Non-durable consumer goods production was down 1.4 percent in January from a year ago but ticked up 0.3 percent compared to December.

In the energy sector, output surged 6.3 percent annually and increased 1.3 percent monthly.

Output of companies operating in the capital goods manufacturing sector rose 2.1 percent year-on-year, however, their production plunged more than 13 percent from December.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

    Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

  2. Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet prince ahead of US summit

    Zelensky arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet prince ahead of US summit

  3. Türkiye 'strongly' condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syria's unity

    Türkiye 'strongly' condemns all kinds of attacks targeting Syria's unity

  4. Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May

    Top TÜSİAD officials to stand trial in May

  5. DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour

    DEM Party holds talks with CHP leader as part of renewed tour
Recommended
Canadas next PM Mark Carney vows to win US trade war

Canada's next PM Mark Carney vows to 'win' US trade war
Ministry inspects millions of taxpayers, using AI technology

Ministry inspects millions of taxpayers, using AI technology
Number of retirees exceeds employed people in 7 provinces

Number of retirees exceeds employed people in 7 provinces
Turkish airports serve over 30 million passengers in 2 months

Turkish airports serve over 30 million passengers in 2 months
Quite sad: Renters turn to lottery in Spains housing crisis

'Quite sad': Renters turn to lottery in Spain's housing crisis
Türkiye’s share in global arms exports increases to 1.7 percent

Türkiye’s share in global arms exports increases to 1.7 percent
WORLD Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

Syrian government signs agreement with SDF to join national army

The Syrian government has announced the signing of a deal which will integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the national army.
ECONOMY Canadas next PM Mark Carney vows to win US trade war

Canada's next PM Mark Carney vows to 'win' US trade war

Canada's incoming prime minister Mark Carney struck a defiant note Sunday against the United States, as the former central banker vowed to win U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿