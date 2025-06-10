Indonesia revokes most mining permits in dive hotspot Raja Ampat

JAKARTA
Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, left, speaks to the media as photos from Raja Ampat Islands, including some AI-generated images that have been circulating on social media, are displayed on a screen in the background, during a press conference at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Indonesia revoked permits Tuesday for four of the five mining companies operating in the eastern archipelago of Raja Ampat after activists shared videos of islands damaged by nickel extraction.

The cluster of islands and shoals in Southwest Papua Province sits in the Coral Triangle and is thought to be one of the world's most pristine reefs, with its clear blue waters making it a popular diving spot.

President Prabowo Subianto "decided that the government will revoke the mining business license of four companies in Raja Ampat," State Secretariat Minister Prasetyo Hadi told reporters.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said "they have violated" regulations.

"We believe this region must be protected," he said.

Greenpeace said nickel exploitation on the islands of Gag, Kawe and Manuran had led to the destruction of more than 500 hectares of forest and vegetation.

It led to growing calls for the licenses to be withdrawn from politicians and celebrities.

The four companies impacted by the immediate ban are PT Anugerah Surya Pratama, PT Nurham, PT Kawei Sejahtera Mining and PT Mulia Raymond Perkasa.

PT Nurham received its mining permits this year and has not started production but the other three have had them since 2013, according to the energy ministry.

One more company, PT Gag Nikel, will continue to operate on Raja Ampat's Gag island but be closely monitored, said Bahlil. It received its operational permit in 2017.

Indonesia has the world's largest nickel reserves and is the biggest producer of the metal, which is used in electric vehicle batteries and stainless steel.

