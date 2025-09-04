India slashes consumption tax to spur domestic demand

India slashes consumption tax to spur domestic demand

NEW DELHI
India slashes consumption tax to spur domestic demand

India has slashed consumption taxes on everyday goods days after being hit with steep U.S. tariffs, in a move analysts say is aimed at boosting demand.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) overhaul will simplify India's complex four-tier system into two slabs and cut levies across sectors, in some cases by more than half, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The tax cut will make a whole range of key consumers items from soap bars to motorbikes cheaper, but it is likely to strain public finances.

The measures come after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs of up to 50 percent on Indian imports, raising fears of an economic slowdown.

Sitharaman insisted the GST cuts were not linked to the "tariff turmoil", saying they were part of long-planned reforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the changes.

"The wide ranging reforms will improve lives of our citizens and ensure ease of doing business for all, especially small traders and businesses," his office said in a social media statement.

The new tax regime makes insurance premiums, including life and health coverage, tax-free, while cutting levies on motorbikes and small cars from 28 to 18 percent.

Dozens of life-saving drugs are also tax exempt, according to a finance ministry note.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

    US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

  2. Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

    Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

  3. Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

    Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

  4. US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

    US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

  5. Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices

    Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices
Recommended
FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport
Gebruder Weiss acquires majority share in Sienzi Lojistik

Gebruder Weiss acquires majority share in Sienzi Lojistik
Demand-driven price pressures easing, says Central Bank chief

Demand-driven price pressures easing, says Central Bank chief
Automotive stocks on Borsa Istanbul maintain momentum in August

Automotive stocks on Borsa Istanbul maintain momentum in August
Work on new medium-term program nears completion

Work on new medium-term program nears completion
German factory orders drop in new blow to economy

German factory orders drop in new blow to economy
Romance baiting to rug pulls: crypto scams are spreading

Romance baiting to rug pulls: crypto scams are spreading
WORLD US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿