India child marriage crackdown reaches nearly 5,000 arrests

DISPUR
A crackdown on illegal child marriages in India's northeast has resulted in nearly 5,000 arrests, after 416 people were detained in the latest police sweep, a minister said on Dec. 22.

"We will continue to take bold steps to end this social evil," Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Assam state, said in a statement.

"Assam continues its fight against child marriage," he added, saying raids have been carried out overnight and that those arrested were to be produced in court yesterday.

India is home to more than 220 million child brides, according to the United Nations, but the number of child weddings has fallen dramatically this century.

Assam state had already arrested thousands in earlier abolition drives that began in February 2023, including parents of married couples and registrars who signed off on underage betrothals.

It takes the total now arrested to more than 4,800 people.

Sarma has campaigned on a platform of stamping out child marriages completely in his state by 2026.

The legal marriage age in India is 18 but millions of children are forced to tie the knot when they are younger, particularly in poorer rural areas.

Many parents marry off their children in the hope of improving their financial security.

The results can be devastating, with girls dropping out of school to cook and clean for their husbands, and suffering health problems from giving birth at a young age.

In a landmark 2017 judgement, India's top court said that sex with an underage wife constituted rape, a ruling cheered by activists.

