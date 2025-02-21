Inclusive global governance must for peace: Turkish top diplomat

Inclusive global governance must for peace: Turkish top diplomat

ANKARA
Inclusive global governance must for peace: Turkish top diplomat

A more inclusive and representative global governance is a must for ensuring peace and security in the world and the G-20 should exert efforts to this end, the Turkish top diplomat has urged.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended the G-20 foreign ministerial that took place in South Africa’s Johannesburg on February 20 and 21 and addressed the organization at a special session devoted to the G-20’s objectives for the year 2025.

According to the diplomatic sources, Fidan underlined that the G-20 continues to be one of the most prominent forums for international economic cooperation, but it needs to take some steps to maintain its flexibility and actuality.

First and foremost, the G-20 should exert efforts for a more inclusive and representative global governance to ensure peace and security in the world, Fidan said, obviously referring to the discussions on the amendment of the U.N. Security Council, which currently has five permanent members.

The participation of the developing economies and regional actors in the decision-making processes should also be one of the mandates of the G-20, the Turkish minister stressed, advising that G-20 should strengthen its cooperation with other international organizations such as the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, ASEAN and the African Union.

The G-20 should promote connectivity projects through economic corridors in Central Asia, Caucasus and the Middle East, Fidan said, highlighting the Trans-Caspian Middle Corridor and Development Project as two main examples to this end.

The minister has also underlined the need for fair burden-sharing in tackling refugee and migration crises and supporting the countries that host refugees. Food security, the fight against inflation and supporting supply chains should be better coordinated by the G-20, the minister stressed, drawing attention to the fact that peace cannot be sustainable if it is not supported through economic development and prosperity.

In this context, the G-20 should propose genuine plans for economic recovery and development of regions like Syria and Gaza as peace is very fragile in these conflict zones, the minister said. G-20 can be even more influential if it can realize the link between geoeconomics and geopolitics, he stated, calling on the organization to bridge geopolitical divides by using economic channels.

In Johannesburg, Fidan held meetings with a number of participants, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The two men discussed recent developments in the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Türkiye, G20 ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce
LATEST NEWS

  1. Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

    Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

  2. Creative control of Bond franchise shifts to Amazon

    Creative control of Bond franchise shifts to Amazon

  3. NASA cuts odds of asteroid impact in 2032 to 1.5 pct

    NASA cuts odds of asteroid impact in 2032 to 1.5 pct

  4. Grande, Chalamet, Erivo, Yeoh among SAG Awards presenters

    Grande, Chalamet, Erivo, Yeoh among SAG Awards presenters

  5. State Theaters showcases recycled-material costumes at Ankara fair

    State Theaters showcases recycled-material costumes at Ankara fair
Recommended
Communications director reiterates Türkiye’s commitment for Syrias recovery

Communications director reiterates Türkiye’s commitment for Syria's recovery
Türkiye-EU can only make impact together: EU Envoy

Türkiye-EU can only make impact together: EU Envoy
Türkiye slams hydrocarbon deal between Greek Cyprus, Egypt

Türkiye slams hydrocarbon deal between Greek Cyprus, Egypt
Pakistan, Türkiye to collaborate in advanced research, development sectors

Pakistan, Türkiye to collaborate in advanced research, development sectors
Turkish top diplomat to attend G20 summit in South Africa

Turkish top diplomat to attend G20 summit in South Africa
Zelensky says Ukraine greatly values relations with Türkiye

Zelensky says Ukraine 'greatly' values relations with Türkiye
WORLD Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Hamas paraded six Israeli hostages, some looking dazed and others elated, before cheering crowds at two meticulously recorded ceremonies in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
ECONOMY Business world faces radical changes with golden collars redefining it

Business world faces radical changes with 'golden collars' redefining it

Stellantis Türkiye Chief Commercial Officer Ayça Furth predicts significant transformations in the business landscape over the next five years.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿