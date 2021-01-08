Incidents in US ‘disgrace’ to history of democracy: Turkish president

ISTANBUL

A mob of supporters of outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump swarming the U.S.Congress is a “disgrace to the history of democracy,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Jan.8.

“This process in the U.S, which was described as the cradle of democracy, really shocked all of humanity,” Erdoğan told reporters, noting that the case the U.S. is faced with has not happened in its history.

He recalled the Gezi Park protests in 2013 and criticized the comments made in the U.S. at the time concerning the protests in Turkey. Erdoğan also blamed the U.S. for remaining silent during the coup attempt in Turkey on July 16, 2016.

“Especially in the Gezi incidents, what kind of statements were made by the U.S and its media?” he said.

“There were the Democrats in charge [in the U.S.]. We’ve seen that Republicans are the same as Democrats are. We see it as a disgrace in the history of democracy,” he said, referring to the recent incidents on Capitol.

“I hope the transition of the presidency to Joe Biden on Jan. 20 occurs as calmly as Trump says in his statement,” Erdoğan stated.

Erdoğan extended his condolences to families of those killed during riots in Capitol Hill, wishing speedy recovery to the injured.

On Jan.6, supporters of Trump protesting Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s presidential win clashed with police, eventually breaching the Capitol building and making their way to the Senate floor.

Elaborating on the protests at Boğaziçi University over the appointment of a new rector by himself, the president said he would not meet the students at the university because “there were terrorists among the students.”

“The CHP has a provincial chair, she is a DHKP-C militant and has nothing to do with the students,” he said, stressing that the appointment of the new rector was in line with the laws.

The appointment of Melih Bulu erupted protests and dozens of the protestors were detained. A total of nine candidates were proposed to him and he has chosen Bulu, the president said. “When we look at his past, he is also a friend of ours from this university,” Erdoğan said.

Elaborating on his visit to the chair of the Felicity Party High Advisory Board, Oğuzhan Asiltürk, on Jan.7, Erdoğan said he has known the politician for many years. His visit aimed both at a possible future election alliance and also to achieve the Felicity Party’s support in the government’s fight against terrorism.

“My visit aims both courtesy and an alliance, whether an election alliance or not, we should have all kinds of support on our side in the fight against terrorism for the future,” he stated.

“We are currently planning to hold talks like this. We also had a meeting with the Democratic Left Party (DSP) chair. Negotiations will continue in the next period,” Erdoğan stated.