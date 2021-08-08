In Italy, floating fiddle makes test voyage

  • August 08 2021 10:40:00

In Italy, floating fiddle makes test voyage

VENICE-Reuters
In Italy, floating fiddle makes test voyage

A boat in the shape of a giant violin, built as an homage to people who have died from COVID-19, had a test voyage in Venice on Aug. 6 as a cellist played on the deck.

"Violin of Noah" was created during the pandemic by artist Livio De Marchi in collaboration with the Venice Development Consortium. The artist, known as the Carpenter of Venice, has produced many floating sculptures including a wooden Ferrari.

A cellist in an evening gown perched on the violin's bridge during the test. The boat, reported to be 12 meters or 40 feet in length, will ultimately carry an ensemble playing music as it sails on the lagoon city's Grand Canal.

Italy, fiddle,

WORLD Wildfires rampage in Greek forests, cut large island in half

Wildfires rampage in Greek forests, cut large island in half
MOST POPULAR

  1. Rainfall gives some relief to Turkey wildfires

    Rainfall gives some relief to Turkey wildfires

  2. At least 15 killed in passenger bus crash in western Turkey

    At least 15 killed in passenger bus crash in western Turkey

  3. Time to replace France with EU in Karabakh Minsk Group: Op-ed

    Time to replace France with EU in Karabakh Minsk Group: Op-ed

  4. Turkey ratifies agreements with 5 countries

    Turkey ratifies agreements with 5 countries

  5. Wildfires deal blow to world-famous pine honey production

    Wildfires deal blow to world-famous pine honey production
Recommended
Crime historian conducts dig for D.B. Cooper case evidence

Crime historian conducts dig for D.B. Cooper case evidence
King Khufus Boat moved from Giza pyramids to new home

King Khufu's Boat moved from Giza pyramids to new home
UK salsa enthusiasts get back on dance floor

UK salsa enthusiasts get back on dance floor
‘Dr House’ gives hope to animals with hard-to-treat conditions

‘Dr House’ gives hope to animals with hard-to-treat conditions
Canadian archaeologist dedicates his life to Tayinat Mound

Canadian archaeologist dedicates his life to Tayinat Mound
Schliemann’s destruction still in Troy after 150 years

Schliemann’s destruction still in Troy after 150 years
WORLD Wildfires rampage in Greek forests, cut large island in half

Wildfires rampage in Greek forests, cut large island in half

Three large wildfires churned across Greece on Aug. 7, with one threatening whole towns and cutting a line across Evia, the country’s second-largest island, isolating its northern part. Others engulfed forested mountainsides and skirted ancient sites, leaving behind a trail of destruction that one official described as “a biblical catastrophe.”

ECONOMY Turkey ratifies agreements with 5 countries

Turkey ratifies agreements with 5 countries

Turkey has ratified agreements with five countries in various fields such as economics, trade, and transportation, according to the country’s Official Gazette.

SPORTS Sürmeneli of Turkey bags gold in womens welterweight at Tokyo Olympics

Sürmeneli of Turkey bags gold in women's welterweight at Tokyo Olympics

World champion Turkish boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli made history at the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 7 by winning the gold medal in women's welterweight.