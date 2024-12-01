33 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza amid ongoing escalation

At least 33 Palestinians, including three World Central Kitchen employees, were killed and several others injured on Saturday as Israeli forces intensified their strikes across various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources told Anadolu that seven Palestinians, including three employees of the aid group World Central Kitchen, were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle and a group of civilians in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a separate attack, eight more Palestinians were killed when the Israeli army bombed a vehicle in Khan Younis.

In Gaza City, seven people were killed when an airstrike targeted a home in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense.

Rescue teams are continuing their search for six missing individuals believed to be trapped under the rubble of the destroyed house, it added.

Ten more Palestinians were killed in another Israeli attack that targeted a house in the Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli army vehicles stationed in the Al-Saftawi area in the northwest of Gaza opened fire at residential homes, though no injuries were immediately reported.

In northern Gaza, one Palestinian was killed when an Israeli drone fired a bomb near Halima Al-Saadia School in Jabalia, medical sources said.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year, killing more than 44,300 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,000.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Nov. 21, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat
