IMF-Argentina agreement to unlock $2 billion tranche

IMF-Argentina agreement to unlock $2 billion tranche

WASHINGTON
IMF-Argentina agreement to unlock $2 billion tranche

The International Monetary Fund has announced a deal with the Argentine government as part of the first review of a $20 billion loan program, paving the way for a $2 billion disbursement.

This second loan tranche is still subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, which is due to meet by the end of the month.

It would bring the total amount available to Argentina under the program announced in April to around $14 billion.

"The program has had a strong start, underpinned by the continued implementation of tight macroeconomic policies, including a strong fiscal anchor and a tight monetary stance," the IMF said in a statement.

It highlighted an exchange rate managed at expected levels and an easing of inflation, which reached 39.4 percent year-on-year at the end of June, compared with 117.8 percent at the end of 2024.

The IMF noted continuing economic growth and a decline in poverty rates, which had topped 50 percent at one point before falling back to 38.1 percent at the end of 2024, around the level before budget-slashing libertarian Javier Milei became president.

The IMF loan was part of a $42 billion bailout that also included funding from the World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank.

Milei was elected in December 2023 on the promise of reviving the South American country's crisis-hit economy, which achieved its first budget surplus in 14 years in 2024 thanks to austerity measures and sweeping public sector cuts.

Argentina is the IMF's biggest debtor, ahead even of war-torn Ukraine.

It owes the IMF $44 billion under a 2018 loan agreement, the lender's biggest ever, on which it has since renegotiated the repayment terms.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition
LATEST NEWS

  1. Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

    Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

  2. Road crash kills district mayor in central city

    Road crash kills district mayor in central city

  3. Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

    Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

  4. DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

    DEM Party visits Öcalan amid PKK disarmament

  5. CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes

    CHP leader says gov't change can end Türkiye's woes
Recommended
Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July
Gov’t unveils new model to broaden homeownership

Gov’t unveils new model to broaden homeownership
Business leaders cheer rate cut as a boost for growth

Business leaders cheer rate cut as a boost for growth
Risk highlighted as Chinese hackers hit tech giant Microsoft

Risk highlighted as Chinese hackers hit tech giant Microsoft
Struggling chip maker Intel cuts back spending, workforce

Struggling chip maker Intel cuts back spending, workforce
Sony buys stake in Bandai Namco to grow anime business

Sony buys stake in Bandai Namco to grow anime business
WORLD Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Paris talks reaffirm commitment to Syria’s transition

Syria, the United States and France issued a joint statement on July 25 reaffirming their commitment to swiftly advancing efforts to support Syria’s political transition, safeguard its unity and uphold its territorial integrity.  
ECONOMY Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

Manufacturing capacity utilization sees modest dip in July

The seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) in the manufacturing sector declined by 0.3 points in July 2025, settling at 74.1 percent, data from the Central Bank showed on July 25.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿