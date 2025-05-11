IMF approves $1 bln Pakistan payout despite India's objections

IMF approves $1 bln Pakistan payout despite India's objections

WASHINGTON
IMF approves $1 bln Pakistan payout despite Indias objections

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a loan program review for Pakistan, unlocking around $1 billion in much-needed funds and greenlighting a new $1.4 billion bailout despite India's objections.

Pakistan came to the brink of default in 2023, as a political crisis compounded an economic downturn and drove the nation's debt burden to terminal levels.

It was saved by a $7 billion bailout from the IMF, its 24th since 1958.

"The authorities have demonstrated strong program implementation, which has contributed to improving financing and external conditions, and a continuing economic recovery," the IMF said in a statement.

The board also approved the authorities' request for a new loan program worth around $1.4 billion, designed to support the country's "efforts in building economic resilience to climate vulnerabilities and natural disasters."

India, which also represents Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh on the IMF board, abstained amid the ongoing tensions with Pakistan.

An individual with knowledge of the matter, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed to AFP that all four countries had effectively abstained as a result of India's decision.

In a statement explaining its decision, India's finance ministry voiced "concerns over the efficacy of IMF programs in case of Pakistan given its poor track record."

New Delhi also flagged the possibility that the money could be used by Pakistan "for state-sponsored cross-border terrorism."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish contractors eye lucrative projects in Iraq

Turkish contractors eye lucrative projects in Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish contractors eye lucrative projects in Iraq

    Turkish contractors eye lucrative projects in Iraq

  2. Finance Ministry uncovers over 2,000 violations of public spending measures

    Finance Ministry uncovers over 2,000 violations of public spending measures

  3. Auto production contracts 2 percent in January-April

    Auto production contracts 2 percent in January-April

  4. EV battery giant CATL aims to raise $4 bln in Hong Kong IPO

    EV battery giant CATL aims to raise $4 bln in Hong Kong IPO

  5. US restricting Mexico livestock imports over pest control row

    US restricting Mexico livestock imports over pest control row
Recommended
Turkish contractors eye lucrative projects in Iraq

Turkish contractors eye lucrative projects in Iraq
Finance Ministry uncovers over 2,000 violations of public spending measures

Finance Ministry uncovers over 2,000 violations of public spending measures
Auto production contracts 2 percent in January-April

Auto production contracts 2 percent in January-April
EV battery giant CATL aims to raise $4 bln in Hong Kong IPO

EV battery giant CATL aims to raise $4 bln in Hong Kong IPO
US restricting Mexico livestock imports over pest control row

US restricting Mexico livestock imports over pest control row
UK lab promises air-con revolution without polluting gases

UK lab promises air-con revolution without polluting gases
US, China to publish details of substantial trade talks in Geneva

US, China to publish details of 'substantial' trade talks in Geneva
WORLD No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu

No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that the release of a U.S.-Israeli hostage announced by Hamas would not lead to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip or the release of Palestinian prisoners.
ECONOMY Turkish contractors eye lucrative projects in Iraq

Turkish contractors eye lucrative projects in Iraq

Turkish contractors are focusing on a wide range of projects in Iraq, including power plants and factories, residential buildings, transportation infrastructure projects, water supply and treatment centers.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿