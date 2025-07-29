Illuminated Side draws more visitors at night

ANTALYA
The ancient city of Side, one of the most important harbor cities of the Pamphylia region in antiquity, continues to draw domestic and international tourists thanks to the nighttime museum initiative in the Manavgat district of the southern province of Antalya.

 

Home to traces from the Late Bronze Age, Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine periods, Side is welcoming visitors even after dark as part of the “Heritage for the Future” project initiated by the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

 

Excavations in the ancient city have been ongoing without interruption since 1947, unearthing countless valuable artifacts each year. Among the city's iconic landmarks are the 2,000-year-old temples of Athena and Apollo, which continue to reflect their ancient grandeur.

 

As part of the ministry’s initiative to promote nighttime museum experiences, the city has been beautifully illuminated, transforming its monumental ruins into a mesmerizing visual spectacle after sunset. Particularly during the hot summer months, evening visits have surged in popularity as tourists seek to explore the site in more comfortable temperatures.

 

Majestic temples and ancient structures, bathed in light, offer vacationers a truly unique experience under the night sky.

 

Tourism professionals praise nighttime visits

 

Ahmet Özden, a board member of Türkiye’s Tourism Promotion and Development Agency and the Mediterranean regional representative, told Anadolu Agency that the “Heritage for the Future” project represents a significant investment in cultural tourism.

 

“Side is one of the key ancient cities included in the project, and its overall appearance has dramatically changed in recent years,” Özden said.

 

He noted that the number of visitors has increased considerably thanks to the nighttime accessibility. “In June, July and August, when temperatures are especially high, tourists tend to avoid visiting ancient sites during the day. But since the introduction of nighttime visits, we have seen a rise in activity around 5 or 6 p.m.,” he said.

 

He added that the lighting has also given the city a different visual identity, with the Temple of Apollo becoming a favorite spot for photography enthusiasts.

 

Tourism professionals have welcomed the development, Özden said, noting positive feedback from vacationers. “This makes us very happy. Nighttime museum visits have also contributed to the local economy. Previously, we focused mostly on sun, sea and sand, but investments in cultural tourism have diversified the tourism experience. There are travelers around the world who value history and culture, and Türkiye is now firmly on their map.”

 

He added that this diversification has also helped extend the tourism season.

