Illegal betting sites spread to schools

Beyazıt Şenbük - ISTANBUL
With illegal betting sites exposing young people to the threat of gambling addiction, experts are warning parents to stay alert and keep a watchful eye over their children to keep them safe from internet dangers.

Gambling on illegal betting sites has recently become increasingly popular among young people, even children.

Young people can easily access these illegal sites and participate in games ranging from slot games played with slot machines in real casinos to live roulette tables where they can talk to the dealer. Young people who think they are having fun gambling are in serious danger of addiction.

Stating that this situation should never be taken lightly by parents and teachers, expert developmental psychologist Irmak Kerimoğlu said, "We should consider betting on illegal sites as a serious addiction, just like substance addiction. To understand how a child falls into this trap, you need to look at how much they disrupt their daily life.”

“For example, if the child is skipping activities they normally enjoy and not going out with friends as much as they used to, this could be a warning sign for the family. These children need serious addiction treatment with a mental health professional," she added.

Professor Dr. Neslihan İnal, an expert psychiatrist, emphasized that parents should observe their children and that families should adopt a helpful approach rather than a punitive or threatening one.

