Iğdır’s hills on Türkiye’s geological heritage list

IĞDIR

The Rainbow Hills (Gökkuşağı Tepeleri), a striking natural formation in the Tuzluca district in the eastern province of Iğdır, have officially been included on Türkiye’s national geological heritage list.

Known for their vivid hues of brown, green, red, grey and yellow, the Rainbow Hills have become a magnet for local and international visitors due to their rare and vibrant geological features. The hills, already drawing increasing tourist attention, are expected to further contribute to the region's cultural and tourism development following their new designation.

Iğdır University’s Mount Ararat Application and Research Center, in collaboration with the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA), submitted the nomination to list the Rainbow Hills as part of the country’s geological heritage.

The decision was finalized during a recent workshop titled “Identifying Türkiye’s 100 Most Important Geological Heritage and Key Geological Sites for National and International Visibility,” held at the MTA Cultural Center in Ankara. The event brought together experts from universities, public institutions and the private sector and was organized in cooperation with the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO, the MTA, the General Directorate for the Protection of Natural Assets, the Chamber of Geological Engineers and the Association for the Protection of Geological Heritage.

The proposal from Iğdır University was unanimously accepted under the “geosites/geological heritage” category as part of the Türkiye Geological Heritage Research Project.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Iğdır University Rector Professor Dr. Ekrem Gürel expressed his delight over the official recognition, calling it “a proud moment” for the city and region.

“This is extremely important for Iğdır,” he said. “Our region is rich in historical, touristic and geological features. The Rainbow Hills in Tuzluca is one such example. We believe this recognition will contribute to both the local community’s development and the region’s cultural and tourism potential.”

Gürel emphasized the university’s commitment to supporting and expanding tourism in the region through various projects and collaborations.

“A key mission of universities is to contribute to the sociological, economic and touristic development of their region,” he said. “This designation is not only a scientific milestone, but also a signal for new projects and cooperation between local institutions to help promote this incredible natural heritage.”