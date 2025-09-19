IFC invests $100 million in DenizBank’s Green Bond

ISTANBUL
The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has announced a $100 million investment in DenizBank’s green bond issuance to accelerate Türkiye’s transition to a low-carbon economy, strengthen climate resilience and create new jobs.

 

The five-year green bond, totaling $270 million, will finance renewable energy, energy efficiency, circular economy initiatives, waste management and other carbon reduction projects, the IFC said in a statement.

 

By expanding its sustainable finance activities, DenizBank aims to diversify its portfolio and reduce reliance on traditional, carbon-intensive sectors.

 

“Through this green bond issuance, we are channeling resources into the investments Türkiye’s needs to transition to a low-carbon economy, providing long-term financing support to projects that mitigate climate change risks,” said Bora Böcügöz, DenizBank’s executive vice president for Treasury, Financial Institutions and Investment Group.

 

"Our investment in DenizBank's green bond marks a significant milestone in advancing sustainable finance in Türkiye," said Wiebke Schloemer, IFC director for Türkiye and Central Asia.

 

As Türkiye continues to pursue its 2053 net-zero emissions target, investments like this are critical to building a greener, more resilient economy. Meeting Türkiye’s climate goals requires an estimated $165 billion in investment between 2022 and 2040.

 

As of September 2025, Türkiye represents IFC's third-largest country exposure globally, with a committed portfolio of around $5.8 billion.

