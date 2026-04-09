If shocks persist, alternative set of policy tools may be considered: Şimşek

If shocks persist, alternative set of policy tools may be considered: Şimşek

ISTANBUL
If shocks persist, alternative set of policy tools may be considered: Şimşek

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek stated that the supply-side shock caused by the Iran war is the largest since World War II, warning that normalization of supply chains could take months.

In an interview jointly broadcast by Habertürk-Bloomberg HT on April 9, he emphasized that “If the shocks last longer, we will assess the situation with a separate set of tools.”

Şimşek stressed the importance of safeguarding gains from the current economic program, recalling that last year the program proved resilient against shocks and demonstrated Türkiye’s strong capacity to manage crises.

The minister highlighted that immediately after the outbreak of the war, he convened the Financial Stability Board to determine necessary actions. Despite Türkiye being a petroleum importer and geographically close to the conflict zone, he underlined that the country has performed better than many emerging economies.

He pointed out that precautionary steps were taken across institutions: “We took measures in Borsa Istanbul, the Capital Markets Board acted, the Central Bank acted, and if necessary, we will use other tools. We operate according to [different] scenarios.”

On reserves, he noted: “We have about $162 billion in reserves. We are stronger than in the past in terms of reserve adequacy. There is no problem with reserves; they are solid. Excluding swaps, net reserves are also positive.”

Regarding inflation, Şimşek acknowledged some deterioration in expectations but maintained confidence in the target range. He cited housing supply easing rental inflation, rule-based measures lowering education inflation, and stable prices in core goods. Most importantly, he expressed optimism that food shocks would not occur, allowing Türkiye to maintain its inflation expectation just below 20 percent.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan calls Türkiye a ‘safe haven’ in regional turmoil

Erdoğan calls Türkiye a ‘safe haven’ in regional turmoil
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan calls Türkiye a ‘safe haven’ in regional turmoil

    Erdoğan calls Türkiye a ‘safe haven’ in regional turmoil

  2. Orban accuses opposition of 'organized' attempt to disrupt vote

    Orban accuses opposition of 'organized' attempt to disrupt vote

  3. Ocean temperatures near record high in March: Monitor

    Ocean temperatures near record high in March: Monitor

  4. Stranded seafarers report mental breakdown amid Hormuz standoff

    Stranded seafarers report mental breakdown amid Hormuz standoff

  5. US weighs shifting troops from some NATO allies: Report

    US weighs shifting troops from some NATO allies: Report
Recommended
Türkiye’s cruise passenger traffic hits 16-year March high

Türkiye’s cruise passenger traffic hits 16-year March high
Türkiye’s economy remains resilient, says Mehmet Şimşek

Türkiye’s economy remains resilient, says Mehmet Şimşek
Türkiye’s industrial production rises 2.2 percent in February

Türkiye’s industrial production rises 2.2 percent in February
After oil, Venezuela opens up mining to private investors

After oil, Venezuela opens up mining to private investors
Travelers face higher costs, fewer flight options as jet fuel prices swing

Travelers face higher costs, fewer flight options as jet fuel prices swing
IMF to cut global growth forecast due to Mideast war

IMF to cut global growth forecast due to Mideast war
China consumer prices rise, factory gate ends deflation streak

China consumer prices rise, factory gate ends deflation streak
WORLD Orban accuses opposition of organized attempt to disrupt vote

Orban accuses opposition of 'organized' attempt to disrupt vote

Prime Minister Viktor Orban slammed Hungary's opposition on April 10, accusing it of trying to disrupt a weekend election in which the nationalist is facing an unprecedented challenge to his 16-year rule.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s cruise passenger traffic hits 16-year March high

Türkiye’s cruise passenger traffic hits 16-year March high

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced in March 2026, cruise passenger traffic reached the highest level recorded in any March over the past 16 years.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿