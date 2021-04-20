Intensive care unit occupancy in Istanbul at 71.4%: Health minister

  • April 20 2021 08:48:00

Intensive care unit occupancy in Istanbul at 71.4%: Health minister

ANKARA
Intensive care unit occupancy in Istanbul at 71.4%: Health minister

Intensive care occupancy in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul is at 71.4% amid a surge in coronavirus cases, Turkey's health minister said on April 19. 

Following a virtual meeting with local authorities in Istanbul, as well as other northwestern provinces grappling with the highest case rises in the country, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that the occupancy of intensive care units in Tekirdag is at 73.5%, 67.1% in Canakkale, 69% in Kirklareli, and 55.4% in Yalova.

"We evaluated the course of the outbreak and the measures taken in these provinces," said Koca after meeting with these provinces' governors and health directors.

Istanbul has nearly one-fifth of Turkey’s population and has been a hot spot for the virus.

 

According to the Health Ministry figures, since its vaccine campaign began in mid-January, Turkey has so far administered over 20 million coronavirus vaccine jabs across the country.

Turkey enters new phase of COVID-19 vaccination

Meanwhile, Turkey on Monday entered a new phase of COVID-19 vaccination campaign as those 55 years of age and older have begun to be vaccinated.

Koca on Twitter announced the new stage in the mass vaccination campaign and asked all those aged 55 and over to get a jab.

"We will press ahead with our vaccination campaign depending on supply conditions," Koca added.

Since Turkey began its COVID-vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, it has administered over 20 million coronavirus vaccine jabs, according to official figures.

pandemic, ICU,

ECONOMY Road motor vehicle registrations jump in March

Road motor vehicle registrations jump in March
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey pushes back French, Greek vessels out of its continental shelf

    Turkey pushes back French, Greek vessels out of its continental shelf

  2. Turkish car receives int'l design award

    Turkish car receives int'l design award

  3. Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts

    Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts

  4. Virus variant cases overwhelming intensive care units, says expert

    Virus variant cases overwhelming intensive care units, says expert

  5. Central Bank acted legally in FX transactions: Minister

    Central Bank acted legally in FX transactions: Minister
Recommended
Turkey sends 40,000 more vaccine doses to Turkish Cyprus

Turkey sends 40,000 more vaccine doses to Turkish Cyprus
Top Greek diplomats remarks on Turkey improper: AKP spokesperson

Top Greek diplomat's remarks on Turkey improper: AKP spokesperson
Erdoğan congratulates Bulgaria’s Borisov on party’s win

Erdoğan congratulates Bulgaria’s Borisov on party’s win
Iconic mansion of Turkish cinema to be restored

Iconic mansion of Turkish cinema to be restored
Turks feel more depressed after a year of pandemic: Study

Turks feel more depressed after a year of pandemic: Study
Turkey’s Barhal Stream lures rafting enthusiasts worldwide

Turkey’s Barhal Stream lures rafting enthusiasts worldwide
WORLD India locks capital to battle COVID as all US adults eligible for vaccine

India locks capital to battle COVID as all US adults eligible for vaccine

India locked down its capital New Delhi for a week beginning on April 19 night seeking to control a raging coronavirus outbreak, as the hard-hit United States made all adults eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
ECONOMY Road motor vehicle registrations jump in March

Road motor vehicle registrations jump in March

The number of vehicles registered in Turkey surged 81% in March compared to the same month last year, according to the country's statistics authority on April 20. 
SPORTS Breakaway European football league blasted in Turkey

Breakaway European football league blasted in Turkey

Top Turkish sports officials and bodies on April 19 took a stand against plans for a breakaway European football league.