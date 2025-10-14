ICT leads Türkiye’s August FDI inflows with $1 billion

ICT leads Türkiye’s August FDI inflows with $1 billion

ISTANBUL
ICT leads Türkiye’s August FDI inflows with $1 billion

Türkiye attracted $1.8 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in August 2025, with the information and communication services (ICT) sector taking the lion’s share, according to data released by the International Investors Association (YASED).

The sector accounted for 69 percent of total equity capital inflows, reaching $1 billion in a single month. Wholesale and retail trade followed with 10 percent of inflows, maintaining its strong performance.

Total investment capital inflows in August stood at $1.5 billion, while $137 million came from debt instruments and $202 million from real estate sales to foreign nationals. Investment liquidations, however, had a downward effect of $494 million during the month.

Luxembourg emerged as the top investor in August, contributing 71 percent of total inflows, followed by the Netherlands with 14 percent. Switzerland, Azerbaijan and Ireland each accounted for 2 percent.

For the January–August period, Türkiye’s total FDI reached $10.6 billion, marking a 58 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The Netherlands was the largest investor with $2.5 billion, followed by Kazakhstan and Luxembourg, each with $1.1 billion.

EU countries significantly increased their share of investments, rising from 58 percent in the 2002–2024 period to 91 percent in the first eight months of 2025. The leading sectors in this period were wholesale and retail trade ($2.5 billion), information and communications ($1.2 billion) and food manufacturing ($1.2 billion).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

    Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

  2. Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s commitment to Sharm el-Sheikh declaration

    Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s commitment to Sharm el-Sheikh declaration

  3. German FM to visit Türkiye for key talks

    German FM to visit Türkiye for key talks

  4. Anti-terror panel hosts women, youth associations

    Anti-terror panel hosts women, youth associations

  5. Erdoğan highlights equality, fairness for all citizens

    Erdoğan highlights equality, fairness for all citizens
Recommended
Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era

Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era
Turkish tea finds buyers in 112 countries

Turkish tea finds buyers in 112 countries
Mehmet Şimşek to meet in investors in US

Mehmet Şimşek to meet in investors in US
Fed flags concern about sharp slowdown in job creation

Fed flags concern about sharp slowdown in job creation
Dutch tech giant ASML posts stable profits

Dutch tech giant ASML posts stable profits
China says it is ready to fight to the end in US trade war

China says it is ready to 'fight to the end' in US trade war
IMF raises 2025 global growth forecast on modest US trade shock

IMF raises 2025 global growth forecast on 'modest' US trade shock
WORLD Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

Hamas said Wednesday it has handed back the remains of all the deceased hostages that it can reach, as the Israeli military said the Red Cross had received two more bodies in Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era

Türkiye prepares to launch 5G era

Türkiye will hold its 5G tender on Oct. 16, marking a major milestone in the country’s digital transformation efforts.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿