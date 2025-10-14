ICT leads Türkiye’s August FDI inflows with $1 billion

ISTANBUL

Türkiye attracted $1.8 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in August 2025, with the information and communication services (ICT) sector taking the lion’s share, according to data released by the International Investors Association (YASED).

The sector accounted for 69 percent of total equity capital inflows, reaching $1 billion in a single month. Wholesale and retail trade followed with 10 percent of inflows, maintaining its strong performance.

Total investment capital inflows in August stood at $1.5 billion, while $137 million came from debt instruments and $202 million from real estate sales to foreign nationals. Investment liquidations, however, had a downward effect of $494 million during the month.

Luxembourg emerged as the top investor in August, contributing 71 percent of total inflows, followed by the Netherlands with 14 percent. Switzerland, Azerbaijan and Ireland each accounted for 2 percent.

For the January–August period, Türkiye’s total FDI reached $10.6 billion, marking a 58 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The Netherlands was the largest investor with $2.5 billion, followed by Kazakhstan and Luxembourg, each with $1.1 billion.

EU countries significantly increased their share of investments, rising from 58 percent in the 2002–2024 period to 91 percent in the first eight months of 2025. The leading sectors in this period were wholesale and retail trade ($2.5 billion), information and communications ($1.2 billion) and food manufacturing ($1.2 billion).