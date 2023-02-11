Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey sells for $5.8 mln

Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey sells for $5.8 mln

LOS ANGELES
Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey sells for $5.8 mln

A jersey worn by U.S. basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died three years ago in a tragic helicopter accident, sold at auction for $5.8 million on Feb. 9.

The sale by Sotheby’s in New York set a new record for any Bryant item at auction but came in under the upper pre-sale estimate of $7 million.

The price was comfortably more than the previous high of $3.7 million paid for a jersey worn by the Los Angeles Lakers titan, who won five NBA titles and two Olympic gold medals.
Game-worn sports memorabilia is big business.

Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals jersey, which sold for $10.1 million in September 2022, is currently the most valuable such item.

Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey sold for $9.3 million at Sotheby’s in London last year.
Bryant’s iconic yellow-and-purple number 24 jersey, put up for sale by an anonymous owner, was worn by the legendary Laker in 25 games during the 2007-2008 season, Bryant’s only as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player.

In one of those appearances, a post-season game against the Denver Nuggets on April 23, 2008, photographers famously captured Bryant celebrating after a successful three-point shot, gripping his jersey and letting out a primal scream.
The image has since been plastered on walls around the world by street artists, especially in Los Angeles, where Bryant played his entire professional career.

The last time this jersey was put up for auction, in 2013, it only fetched $18,678.
It was years before Bryant’s fatal helicopter crash, after which his April 2008 celebration became “the image that galvanized the public,” Sotheby’s said.

TÜRKIYE Former CHP leader Deniz Baykal passes away

Former CHP leader Deniz Baykal passes away

LATEST NEWS

  1. Former CHP leader Deniz Baykal passes away

    Former CHP leader Deniz Baykal passes away

  2. Pro-Western Recean set to succeed Moldova's PM who resigned

    Pro-Western Recean set to succeed Moldova's PM who resigned

  3. New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home

    New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home

  4. US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

    US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

  5. Rescuers rejoice as more quake survivors emerge from rubble

    Rescuers rejoice as more quake survivors emerge from rubble
Recommended
Climate change may have toppled Hittite Empire: Study

Climate change may have toppled Hittite Empire: Study
Victim’s family sues Alec Baldwin over ‘Rust’ shooting

Victim’s family sues Alec Baldwin over ‘Rust’ shooting
Milan’s La Scala launches TV channel

Milan’s La Scala launches TV channel
UK climate activists fined for da Vinci glue stunt

UK climate activists fined for da Vinci glue stunt
US artist loses Hermes lawsuit over NFT handbags

US artist loses Hermes lawsuit over NFT handbags

‘Titanic’ re-released 25 years on

‘Titanic’ re-released 25 years on
WORLD Pro-Western Recean set to succeed Moldovas PM who resigned

Pro-Western Recean set to succeed Moldova's PM who resigned

Moldova’s president tapped her defense and security adviser, pro-Western economist Dorin Recean, to succeed Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita who unexpectedly resigned on Feb. 10, 18 months into a tenure sorely tested by the war in neighboring Ukraine.
ECONOMY No deal as IMF leaves crisis-hit Pakistan

No deal as IMF leaves crisis-hit Pakistan

After months of deadlock, the IMF arrived last week for last-ditch negotiations with a government fearing the political consequences of enforcing bailout conditions in an election year.
SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.