Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey could fetch up to $7 mn at auction

Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey could fetch up to $7 mn at auction

LOS ANGELES
Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey could fetch up to $7 mn at auction

Sotheby’s estimates that a jersey worn by US basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died almost three years ago in a tragic helicopter accident, will sell for up to $7 million next month.

If the early February sale reaches the upper end of Sotheby’s estimates, it will nearly double the previous high of $3.7 million paid for a jersey worn by the Los Angeles Lakers titan, who won five NBA titles and two Olympic gold medals.

It would not be enough, however, to surpass the world record for a game-worn jersey, set in September 2022 at $10.1 million with the sale of Michael Jordan’s number 23 Chicago Bulls jersey, which he wore in 1998 during his last NBA title run.

The previous record was set earlier in 2022, with the sale of a jersey worn during the 1986 World Cup by football legend Diego Maradona.

Bryant’s iconic yellow-and-purple number 24 jersey, put up for sale by an anonymous owner, was worn by the legendary Laker in 25 games during the 2007-2008 season, according to Sotheby’s.

auction,

ARTS & LIFE Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey could fetch up to $7 mn at auction

Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey could fetch up to $7 mn at auction
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey could fetch up to $7 mn at auction

    Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey could fetch up to $7 mn at auction

  2. Egypt unveils ancient royal tomb in Luxor

    Egypt unveils ancient royal tomb in Luxor

  3. Istanbul to host major PPP event this week

    Istanbul to host major PPP event this week

  4. Europe will return to Russian gas, says Qatar energy boss

    Europe will return to Russian gas, says Qatar energy boss

  5. Armenian Patriarchate excommunicated man

    Armenian Patriarchate excommunicated man
Recommended
Let’s waltz Vienna ball season back in full swing

Let’s waltz! Vienna ball season back in full swing
Egypt unveils ancient royal tomb in Luxor

Egypt unveils ancient royal tomb in Luxor
Top woman conductor says Blanchett’s ‘Tar’ is ‘misogynistic’

Top woman conductor says Blanchett’s ‘Tar’ is ‘misogynistic’
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel becomes Miss Universe

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel becomes Miss Universe
Saudi fund invests in Johnny Depp French period film

Saudi fund invests in Johnny Depp French period film
Auctioneers eye new record for Tintin artwork

Auctioneers eye new record for Tintin artwork
WORLD Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government

Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu government

Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court — a step that critics say will destroy the country's democratic system of checks and balances.

ECONOMY Istanbul to host major PPP event this week

Istanbul to host major PPP event this week

Some 200 participants from 41 countries will gather for the Istanbul Public Private Partnership (PPP) Week event between Jan 16 and 19.

SPORTS Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

Paris mayor shuns PSG’s attempt to buy Parc des Princes

The Parc des Princes “is not for sale” and “will not be sold” to Paris Saint-Germain, the city mayor Anne Hidalgo said in an interview published in Jan. 14’s Parisien newspaper.