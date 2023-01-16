Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey could fetch up to $7 mn at auction

LOS ANGELES

Sotheby’s estimates that a jersey worn by US basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died almost three years ago in a tragic helicopter accident, will sell for up to $7 million next month.

If the early February sale reaches the upper end of Sotheby’s estimates, it will nearly double the previous high of $3.7 million paid for a jersey worn by the Los Angeles Lakers titan, who won five NBA titles and two Olympic gold medals.

It would not be enough, however, to surpass the world record for a game-worn jersey, set in September 2022 at $10.1 million with the sale of Michael Jordan’s number 23 Chicago Bulls jersey, which he wore in 1998 during his last NBA title run.

The previous record was set earlier in 2022, with the sale of a jersey worn during the 1986 World Cup by football legend Diego Maradona.

Bryant’s iconic yellow-and-purple number 24 jersey, put up for sale by an anonymous owner, was worn by the legendary Laker in 25 games during the 2007-2008 season, according to Sotheby’s.