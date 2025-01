Iconic ‘Ballet For Life’ comes to Türkiye

ISTANBUL

The legendary Béjart Ballet Lausanne, founded by renowned French choreographer Maurice Béjart, will perform its acclaimed production ‘Ballet For Life’ in Türkiye for the first time.

Celebrating 30 years, the show blends passion, loss and the quest for eternal youth through Béjart's timeless choreography, accompanied by the music of Queen and Mozart. It will take place on March 7 at Istanbul’s Volkswagen Arena.