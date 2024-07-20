ICJ confirms Israel's oppression and occupation policy against Palestinians: Türkiye

ANKARA

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has legally confirmed that Israel is implementing policies of occupation and oppression against Palestinians, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

As stated in the ICJ’s advisory opinion, “Israel should end its presence in Palestinian territories as soon as possible and compensate for the damage it has caused,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The international community is obligated to adopt a determined and strong stance to put an end to Israel's unlawful practices,” the statement said.

“Türkiye has supported the process at the ICJ by providing written and oral contributions to the advisory opinion,” it noted.

“We will continue to strive to ensure that the crimes committed against Palestinians, including acts amounting to genocide currently imposed on the people of Gaza, do not go unpunished,” the ministry added.

The ICJ in its opinion said Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land is "unlawful" and should be brought to an end "as rapidly as possible."

​​​​​​​In late 2022, the General Assembly had adopted a resolution requesting the ICJ to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories since 1967, how the policies and practices of Israel affect the legal status of the occupation, and what are the legal consequences that arise for all states and the U.N. from this status.