ICJ confirms Israel's oppression and occupation policy against Palestinians: Türkiye

ICJ confirms Israel's oppression and occupation policy against Palestinians: Türkiye

ANKARA
ICJ confirms Israels oppression and occupation policy against Palestinians: Türkiye

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has legally confirmed that Israel is implementing policies of occupation and oppression against Palestinians, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

As stated in the ICJ’s advisory opinion, “Israel should end its presence in Palestinian territories as soon as possible and compensate for the damage it has caused,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The international community is obligated to adopt a determined and strong stance to put an end to Israel's unlawful practices,” the statement said.

Türkiye has supported the process at the ICJ by providing written and oral contributions to the advisory opinion,” it noted.

“We will continue to strive to ensure that the crimes committed against Palestinians, including acts amounting to genocide currently imposed on the people of Gaza, do not go unpunished,” the ministry added.

The ICJ in its opinion said Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land is "unlawful" and should be brought to an end "as rapidly as possible."

​​​​​​​In late 2022, the General Assembly had adopted a resolution requesting the ICJ to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories since 1967, how the policies and practices of Israel affect the legal status of the occupation, and what are the legal consequences that arise for all states and the U.N. from this status.

palestine,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says federal solution not possible for Cyprus

Erdoğan says federal solution 'not possible' for Cyprus
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says federal solution 'not possible' for Cyprus

    Erdoğan says federal solution 'not possible' for Cyprus

  2. Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

    Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

  3. Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

    Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

  4. Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

    Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

  5. Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees

    Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state

Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state
Erdoğan holds phone call with Trump

Erdoğan holds phone call with Trump
Türkiye contributes most to Syrias territorial integrity, sources say

Türkiye contributes most to Syria's territorial integrity, sources say
Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors

Erdoğan receives credentials from new ambassadors
Türkiye, Niger sign declaration of intent on energy cooperation

Türkiye, Niger sign declaration of intent on energy cooperation
US Ambassador to Türkiye to leave on Sept 1

US Ambassador to Türkiye to leave on Sept 1
WORLD Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines were gradually coming back online Saturday after global carriers, banks and financial institutions were thrown into turmoil by one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years, caused by an update to an antivirus program.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿