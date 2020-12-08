Hypaipa ancient city comes to surface

  • December 08 2020 07:00:00

Hypaipa ancient city comes to surface

İZMİR
Hypaipa ancient city comes to surface

A 2,000-year-old ancient city in İzmir’s Ödemiş district, Hypaipa, will be added to Turkey’s trove of tourism destinations as excavations there have been ongoing.

Located five kilometers from the district in Günlüce neighborhood, the city is known as one of the most important cities in the Lydian era. The name of the ancient city, which is considered to serve as a cultural center during the Persians and Romans as well as the Lydians, is frequently mentioned in Byzantine-era sources. The city also has two big tunnels from the Roman era.

Work was started two weeks ago by the Ödemiş Museum Directorate to unearth the ancient city, which is located in a strategically important spot on the trade route connecting the two important cities of the ancient period, Sardes and Ephesus.

The works also aim to unearth the cistern that met the water need of the city at the time.

Retired archaeologist Professor Veli Sevin, the scientific consultant to the excavations, spoke to the state-run Anadolu Agency, saying that Hypaipa was the second most important city in the region after Ephesus.

Sevin stated that because of this there are ruins with different architecture in a very wide area in the region. “There are many places to dig. This is a very big city with its theater, castle and city walls. This city developed and expanded in the Lydian and the Byzantine period. We think that many local and foreign tourists will want to see this place after the works.”

Sevin said that work continues in the Roman-era cistern in the ancient city of Hypaipa, and that the 1,600-year-old cistern consisting of two large galleries attracted attention with its architecture and size.

Stating that this place was in a very bad condition before and could not be entered, Sevin said: “We aim to clean it and open it to tourism. We started working about two weeks ago, but it is already getting attention. People started to come here. Therefore, the main purpose is to contribute to the tourism of the region by revealing our historical artifacts. The project is currently only limited to this area, but we expect the project to expand in the future.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Travel restrictions may be needed to slow virus’ spread, say experts

    Travel restrictions may be needed to slow virus’ spread, say experts

  2. Nearly 38,000 people violated curfews

    Nearly 38,000 people violated curfews

  3. People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

    People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

  4. Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

    Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

  5. President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med

    President Erdoğan calls on EU to give chance to diplomacy for tension over east Med
Recommended
People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew
State Theaters asked to call off rehearsals, performances

State Theaters asked to call off rehearsals, performances
Book on musicology studies in early 20th century on Turkey out

Book on musicology studies in early 20th century on Turkey out
Wreck of historical warship with unknown flag found off İzmir

Wreck of historical warship with unknown flag found off İzmir
Netflix rejects calls to add disclaimer to The Crown

Netflix rejects calls to add disclaimer to The Crown
‘Istanbul The Lights’ project launched

‘Istanbul The Lights’ project launched
WORLD UK starts mass COVID vaccination programme

UK starts mass COVID vaccination programme

Britain on Dec. 8 hailed a turning point in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as it begins the biggest vaccination programme in the country’s history with a new COVID-19 jab.
ECONOMY Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkey safe haven for international investors: Minister

Turkey offers significant opportunities for investors looking for a new and safe haven, and the country launched a mobilization in the economy and justice fields to become an attraction center for investments, the country's treasury and finance minister has said.

SPORTS Turkeys opponents in 2022 World Cup quals unveiled

Turkey's opponents in 2022 World Cup quals unveiled

The Turkish National Football Team's opponents in the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup were revealed on Dec. 7. 