Adored ostrich dies after swallowing keys

TOPEKA, Kan
A beloved ostrich at the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center in Kansas has died after swallowing a staff member's keys.

The zoo announced in a social media post on April 19 that the 5-year-old ostrich named Karen had reached beyond her exhibit's fence and grabbed and swallowed the employee's keys. Staff consulted with experts around the U.S. “to undergo surgical and non-surgical efforts to minimize the impact of the keys. Unfortunately, these efforts were unsuccessful,” the zoo said.

Karen was euthanized on April 18 and “passed away in staff’s hands,” Topeka Zoo Interim Director Fawn Moser said in an email.

“We are devastated by the loss of Karen,” Moser said in a statement. “She was not just an animal; she was a beloved member of our community. Our thoughts are with our dedicated animal care team, who formed deep bonds with Karen during her time with us.”

The adored ostrich had been at the zoo since March 2023. She was known for her love of playing in water “and, best of all, being our 'dancing queen!'" the zoo said.

Erdoğan calls for greater anti-terror solidarity with Germany
