Ankara's Sümela Monastery: Alicin Geosite

Alicin Geosite, located at a peak of about 1,000 meters high in a canyon in Ankara’s Kızılcahamam district, is likened to the Sümela Monastery in the Black Sea province of Trabzon with its structure.

The geosite, which defies the years, maintains its mystery as there is not much information about it.

Alicin Geosite, which is thought to have an older history than the Sümela Monastery, which attracts the attention of the whole world thanks to its historical riches, is waiting to be opened to tourism in the Turkish capital.

But his one of the undiscovered historical treasures of Anatolia is in danger of extinction. Built on a steep slope in the canyon, the geosite can only be reached by climbing, so it attracts the attention of everyone who passes through the canyon.

According to experts, this structure was a place that people used to worship. What confirms this view is that monasteries are built in valleys and stream beds.

According to another view, this place was a defense line. Because, unlike other monasteries, there is no religious figure painted inside and there are no rooms divided into sections. The existence of historical castles and walls in the surrounding area supports this view.