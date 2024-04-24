Irish artists urge Eurovision entrant boycott over Israel

Irish artists urge Eurovision entrant boycott over Israel

DUBLIN
Irish artists urge Eurovision entrant boycott over Israel

Hundreds of Irish artists urged Ireland's Eurovision entrant on April 22 to be on the "right side of history" by boycotting the song contest over Israel's participation in the event in Sweden next month.

"We are asking you to withdraw from Eurovision 2024, to heed the call from Palestinians to boycott the competition due to the participation of Israel," said a letter signed by more than 400 Irish artists.

"By participating in Eurovision you will be standing with the oppressor," it said.

The letter pointed to Irish artists and musicians like Irish-language rap group Kneecap, who pulled out of the SXSW Music Festival in the United States last month in protest over the U.S. military's sponsorship of the event.

"You have the chance to be on the right side of history and to be remembered as an artist of conscience, who, in a time of genocide, chose to do no harm, to truly stand with the oppressed," the letter said.

Normally associated with rhinestones and kitsch, this year's Eurovision has become a more controversial affair as the war in Gaza enters its seventh month, with critics calling for Israel to be banned from competing by the organizers, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) together with Sweden's public broadcaster SVT.

"I stand with anyone doing the boycott. I think if I wasn't in the competition, I would also be boycotting," Ireland's entrant Bambie Thug told on April 19.

"At the end of the day, without the group of us who is pro-Palestine, it is less competition for the other side [Israel] to win and it's less of solidarity there," said the 31-year-old who hails from Cork.

Ireland's entrant faces counterparts from Ukraine, Cyprus, Poland, Serbia, Lithuania, Croatia, Slovenia, Iceland, Finland, Portugal, Luxembourg, Australia and Moldova in the first of two semi-finals on May 7.

The final takes place in Malmo on May 11.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan calls for greater anti-terror solidarity with Germany

Erdoğan calls for greater anti-terror solidarity with Germany
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan calls for greater anti-terror solidarity with Germany

    Erdoğan calls for greater anti-terror solidarity with Germany

  2. Erdoğan, Özel hold talks in parliament, schedule follow-up meeting

    Erdoğan, Özel hold talks in parliament, schedule follow-up meeting

  3. Türkiye never discriminates its Armenian citizens: Erdoğan

    Türkiye never discriminates its Armenian citizens: Erdoğan

  4. Türkiye considers bandwidth throttling against X

    Türkiye considers bandwidth throttling against X

  5. Political parties should distance themselves from terrorist groups: Minister

    Political parties should distance themselves from terrorist groups: Minister
Recommended
Turkish delight carried into the future

Turkish delight carried into the future
Adored ostrich dies after swallowing keys

Adored ostrich dies after swallowing keys
Ankaras Sümela Monastery: Alicin Geosite

Ankara's Sümela Monastery: Alicin Geosite
In world first, Venice to trial day tickets

In world first, Venice to trial day tickets
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces 2024 class of inductees

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces 2024 class of inductees
Istanbul Cinema Museum celebrates Devrim Erbil’s 60th year

Istanbul Cinema Museum celebrates Devrim Erbil’s 60th year
WORLD US passes $95 billion aid package to Israel, Ukraine

US passes $95 billion aid package to Israel, Ukraine

The Senate has passed $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden after months of delays and contentious debate over how involved the United States should be in foreign wars.
ECONOMY Domestic tourism spending rises 100 percent in 2023

Domestic tourism spending rises 100 percent in 2023

Expenditures of domestic travelers amounted to 229.8 billion Turkish Liras last year, rising 101 percent from 2022, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿