Hydropower takes largest share in Türkiye’s electricity generation

ANKARA

Türkiye’s licensed electricity generation increased by 1.19 percent year-on-year in April to exceed 25 million megawatt-hours, with hydropower plants accounting for the largest share of production, a report by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) has shown.

According to the report, 46.58 percent of licensed electricity generation came from hydropower plants, followed by 11.65 percent from lignite, 10.66 percent from wind, 9.61 percent from natural gas, 9.48 percent from imported coal and 3.95 percent from geothermal sources.

These sources were followed by biomass, solar, hard coal, asphaltite and fuel oil, respectively.

Electricity consumption subject to billing increased by 6.24 percent over the same period to 23.19 million megawatt-hours.

Of total consumption, 41.72 percent was accounted for by the industrial sector, 29.55 percent by residential users and 25.38 percent by the public and private services sector, along with other subscribers. Lighting accounted for 1.84 percent of consumption, while agricultural activities made up 1.51 percent.

Türkiye’s licensed installed electricity capacity also rose by 3.19 percent during the same period, reaching 100,545 megawatts.

Natural gas accounted for approximately 24.46 percent of total installed capacity, followed by dam hydropower with 23.74 percent, wind with 14.76 percent, imported coal with 10.40 percent and lignite with 10.17 percent, while the remaining share came from power plants using other energy sources.