Hungary, Ukraine trade barbs over oil supply disruption

Hungary, Ukraine trade barbs over oil supply disruption

BUDAPEST
Hungary, Ukraine trade barbs over oil supply disruption

Hungary and Ukraine traded public insults Thursday in an escalating row over repeated oil supply disruptions, with Budapest blaming Kiev for an attack on its "sovereignty".

Ukraine retorted by accusing Hungary of "moral decay".

Hungary has repeatedly seen its oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline disrupted as Kiev targets Russian energy infrastructure since Moscow launched its invasion three years ago.

Relations between Kiev and Budapest have plummeted since then, with Hungary's nationalist leader Viktor Orban maintaining ties with the Kremlin and blocking Kiev's efforts to join the European Union.

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said his country was banning from its soil the Ukrainian "commander of the military unit that carried out the recent extremely severe attacks against the Druzhba oil pipeline".

"This was an attack on Hungary's sovereignty, endangering our energy security," Szijjarto posted on X.

The announcement came after a massive Russian attack on Ukraine overnight killed at least 14 people, including three children, in one of the deadliest on Kiev.

In response to Szijjarto's post, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Hungary was "on the wrong side of history".

"How shameless to post this after a brutal attack by terrorist state Russia," Sybiha said on X.

"Peter, if the Russian pipeline is more important to you than the Ukrainian children killed by Russia this morning, this is moral decay," he posted, adding that Kiev would "take mirror action".

Last week, Orban said he had complained to US President Donald Trump after Ukraine's military operations against Russia disrupted oil supplies.

Hungary as well as Slovakia have also asked the European Commission to "act against Ukraine's repeated attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline".

The EU imposed a ban on most oil imports from Russia in 2022, but the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily exempted to give landlocked Central European countries time to find alternative oil supplies.

Orban and his Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico have regularly slammed the sanctions as threatening their countries' energy security.

 

Trade,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran faces snapback of sanctions over its nuclear program.

Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.

    Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.

  2. Israel's Gaza policies put entire Middle East into danger: Fidan

    Israel's Gaza policies put entire Middle East into danger: Fidan

  3. Speaker urges PKK to accelerate disarmament, dissolution

    Speaker urges PKK to accelerate disarmament, dissolution

  4. Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

    Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

  5. Israel army says Gaza City now 'a dangerous combat zone'

    Israel army says Gaza City now 'a dangerous combat zone'
Recommended
Unemployment rate declines to 8 percent last month

Unemployment rate declines to 8 percent last month
Economists forecast 3.9 percent growth for second quarter

Economists forecast 3.9 percent growth for second quarter
Climate shift cuts wheat yields amid changing rainfall patterns

Climate shift cuts wheat yields amid changing rainfall patterns
Electricity output hits record in July, majority from renewables

Electricity output hits record in July, majority from renewables
Türkiye’s steel output rises in July despite global decline

Türkiye’s steel output rises in July despite global decline
Fed governor calls for rate cut at next month’s policy meeting

Fed governor calls for rate cut at next month’s policy meeting
Brazil mulls reprisals for 50 pct Trump tariffs: govt sources

Brazil mulls reprisals for 50 pct Trump tariffs: gov't sources
WORLD Iran faces snapback of sanctions over its nuclear program.

Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.

France, Britain and Germany have initiated the process of triggering the “snapback mechanism ” that automatically reimposes all United Nations sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, saying Iran has willfully departed from their 2015 nuclear deal that lifted the measures.

ECONOMY Unemployment rate declines to 8 percent last month

Unemployment rate declines to 8 percent last month

Türkiye’s unemployment rate fell to 8 percent in July from 8.4 percent the previous month, the country’s statistical authority said on Aug. 29.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced Friday.

﻿