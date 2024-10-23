Hungarian Parliament building in Istanbul exhibit

ISTANBUL
The exhibition ‘Parliament on the Banks of the Danube,’ opened by Hungarian Speaker of Parliament László Kövér at the Tarık Zafer Tunaya Cultural Center in Istanbul, will be open to visitors until Oct 31. 

The exhibition aims to strengthen cultural ties between the two countries by showcasing the architectural history of the Hungarian Parliament building, as well as its artistic and applied arts treasures and representative spaces, bringing them to Istanbul.

 

