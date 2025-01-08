Hundreds rally for Yoon as new arrest bid beckons

Hundreds rally for Yoon as new arrest bid beckons

SEOUL
Hundreds rally for Yoon as new arrest bid beckons

Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shout slogans during a rally to oppose his impeachment near the presidential residence in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025

Hundreds of supporters of South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol rallied outside his home on Wednesday in a bid to protect him as investigators prepared a fresh arrest attempt.

Yoon has refused questioning and resisted arrest after his bungled Dec. 3 martial law decree plunged South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.

Investigators secured a new arrest warrant on Jan. 7 after an initial seven-day order expired. Several hundred members of his base rushed to the conservative leader's house in central Seoul in response, braving sub-zero temperatures.

Some supporters left flowers outside and ribbons with the Trump-style slogan "Make Korea Great Again!", while others waved American flags at the gates of the compound from where the suspended leader has resisted arrest.

Yoon's legal team said on Wednesday he remains inside his residential compound, after investigators cast doubt on his whereabouts a day earlier.

The Corruption Investigation Office (CIO), which is leading the probe into the president, has kept secret the duration of the second warrant it requested after an initial seven-day document expired on Jan. 6.

Yoon would become the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested if investigators are able to detain him.

However, they would only have 48 hours to request another arrest warrant in order to keep him in detention or be forced to release him.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75
LATEST NEWS

  1. Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

    Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

  2. Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

    Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

  3. Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

    Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

  4. Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

    Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

  5. Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings

    Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings
Recommended
Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN
Lebanon set to finally elect president after two-year vacancy

Lebanon set to finally elect president after two-year vacancy
Yakuza leader pleads guilty in US court to conspiring to sell nuclear material

Yakuza leader pleads guilty in US court to conspiring to sell nuclear material
Assault on Chad presidential complex leaves 19 dead

Assault on Chad presidential complex leaves 19 dead
Hollywood ablaze as fires rage around Los Angeles

Hollywood ablaze as fires rage around Los Angeles
Uneasy Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions

'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions
Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction
WORLD Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

 The U.N. on Wednesday reported severe Israeli restrictions on aid efforts in Gaza, where civilians are enduring "horrific levels of violence" amid ongoing attacks.
ECONOMY Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

The Treasury's cash balance ran a deficit of 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras ($63.7 billion) in 2024, the Treasury and Finance Ministry data has shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿