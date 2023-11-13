Hundreds queue for opening of famous cosmetics store

ISTANBUL
The opening of a new branch of renowned cosmetics brand Sephora in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district created a frenzy among the public as the store announced that the first 500 customers would receive a gift bag valued at 10,000 Turkish liras.

According to local media reports, many people started lining up in front of the store an evening before the opening on Nov. 11.

Hundreds of people bringing folding chairs, tables, game sets, snacks and even textbooks were seen patiently waiting for the opening of the cosmetics store.

Speaking to local media, Arda İntaş, the first in the opening queue, stated they arrived on Friday morning with friends.

“We had our breakfast here. We have tea and Turkish delight with us. We came here quite prepared. It's been nice, yet tiring. It has been 12 hours, and we will be here for another 12 hours."

Another customer, Yalın Alırız, who noted that he had an exam right after the opening and brought a textbook with him, said: "We have been waiting since 6:30 p.m. I'm waiting here for my sister, and I'm studying to pass the time. I must have solved 200 questions already.”

Some people waiting ahead in the line said they were considering selling their spots for prices reaching up to 5,000 Turkish liras.

The famous store opened on Nov. 11 at noon.

It was also stated that some recipients of the gift bags promptly listed them for sale online.

