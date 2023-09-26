Humans of New York' creator slams Indian version for suing rival

Humans of New York' creator slams Indian version for suing rival

NEW YORK
Humans of New York creator slams Indian version for suing rival

The creator of "Humans of New York" has slammed an Indian version of the blog for suing a rival, accusing it of unreasonably monetizing the stories of its subjects.

Brandon Stanton launched "Humans of New York" in 2010, sharing interviews with city residents alongside their photos.

It was a runaway success and three years later, Karishma Mehta started "Humans of Bombay" in her home city of Mumbai, which now has 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

This month, Mehta filed a copyright infringement suit against the "People of India" Instagram account, claiming it had "replicated a large number of images and videos" from her page.

The case has sparked a social media storm with many chiding Mehta, including Stanton.

"I've stayed quiet on the appropriation of my work because I think @HumansOfBombay shares important stories, even if they've monetized far past anything I'd feel comfortable doing on HONY," Stanton wrote on Sept. 23 on X, formerly Twitter.

"But you can't be suing people for what I've forgiven you for."

And in an apparent swipe at Mehta, who receives a fee for subjects appearing on her page, Stanton said he admired the "Humans of Amsterdam" project because its creator does not treat people's stories as "the 'front end' of a business."

In response, "Humans of Bombay" said the lawsuit was over its rival stealing content.

WORLD Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight

Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight

    Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight

  2. Biodiversity unearthed in Marmara’s deep waters

    Biodiversity unearthed in Marmara’s deep waters

  3. 350-year-old Ottoman bath found in Çanakkale

    350-year-old Ottoman bath found in Çanakkale

  4. The 'tyranny of thinness' still dominates fashion

    The 'tyranny of thinness' still dominates fashion

  5. Archaeologists unearth the largest cemetery in Gaza

    Archaeologists unearth the largest cemetery in Gaza
Recommended
The tyranny of thinness still dominates fashion

The 'tyranny of thinness' still dominates fashion
Archaeologists unearth the largest cemetery in Gaza

Archaeologists unearth the largest cemetery in Gaza
350-year-old Ottoman bath found in Çanakkale

350-year-old Ottoman bath found in Çanakkale
Hollywood writers, studios reach tentative deal to end strike

Hollywood writers, studios reach tentative deal to end strike
Sophia Loren recovering after a fall

Sophia Loren recovering after a fall
Iran says thousands of ancient clay tablets returned from US

Iran says thousands of ancient clay tablets returned from US
WORLD Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight

Ukraine says 26 of 38 Russian drones downed overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine with 38 drones overnight, Kyiv's air force said Tuesday, saying it had destroyed 26 of them, but that the grain-exporting Danube river port of Izmail was hit again.
ECONOMY Amazon steps up AI race with $4 bln Anthropic investment

Amazon steps up AI race with $4 bln Anthropic investment

Amazon said yesterday it would invest up to $4 billion in AI firm Anthropic, as the online retail giant steps into an AI race dominated by Microsoft, Google and OpenAI.
SPORTS Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

The Education Ministry and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) have launched a joint project to provide football education to 100,000 students.