Humanity never been so close to ‘clash of civilizations,’ Fidan says

CASCAIS
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that humanity has never been so close to the “clash of civilizations,” adding that this is “a warning for humanity.”

“We have never been this close to the clash of civilizations in real terms, there is a warning for humanity,” said Fidan during his address at the 10th U.N. Alliance of Civilization Initiative Meeting in Portugal.

He warned that hatred is intentionally being fueled, while extremism, xenophobia and racism are also on the rise worldwide, noting that Israel’s attacks in the Gaza Strip is the “worst of these problems.”

“The more we keep silent, the more fragmentation in the international system will occur,” he added.

Stressing the civilian deaths in Gaza due to Israel’s relentless attacks for 14 months, Fidan said there will be no peace on the horizon as long as hunger, deprivation and death continue in Gaza.

Israel's attacks in Gaza have killed 44,235 people in Gaza, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's Health Ministry.

The forum was held in Portugal’s Cascais between Nov. 25 and 27. said. The latest forum meeting happened in Morocco in 2022.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, High Representative of the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos and Spain's King Felipe VI were among the participants of the forum. The participants are expected to adopt the “Cascais Declaration” following the two-day forum.

In October, Türkiye submitted a letter to the United Nations, signed by 52 countries and two inter-governmental organizations, calling for a halt in arms deliveries to Israel.

“We must repeat at every opportunity that selling arms to Israel means participating in its genocide,” said Fidan earlier said.

Among the signatories were Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Algeria, China, Iran and Russia. The Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation also signed the document.

