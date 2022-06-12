Human remains found during castle restoration in Diyarbakır

DİYARBAKIR

Remains believed to be human bones have been found during restoration work at an ancient castle in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır’s Sur district.

Bones were handed over to the local museum in the province for anthropologists to run tests on the remains to determine which era they belong to.

Initial inspections revealed that the bones and skeleton parts found on the historical site might not be from the near past.

Nahit Eren, the head of the Diyarbakır Bar Association, and members of the association visited the site to get information from officials about the findings.

The association later said in a statement that they held talks with the people from a private company, which is currently carrying out the restoration work at the site.

“Officials found the bones belonging to three humans toward the end of May. They said that they properly documented and took the images of the remains,” the association noted in a statement.

Officials from the private company later delivered the remains to the authorities at the local museum in Diyarbakır.

The association added they would take legal action to determine which period and to whom those remains belonged.