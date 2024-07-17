HSBC names CFO Elhedery as next chief executive

HSBC names CFO Elhedery as next chief executive

HONG KONG
HSBC names CFO Elhedery as next chief executive

HSBC on Wednesday named chief financial officer Georges Elhedery as the bank's next chief executive to drive "the next phase of development and growth."

The new boss will take the helm on Sept. 2, the bank said, as it looks to push on with a transformation undertaken by current CEO Noel Quinn, who announced his shock retirement in April.

"I am delighted to confirm Georges as the next HSBC Group chief executive," group chairman Mark Tucker said in a filing to Hong Kong's stock exchange.

Elhedery, 50, joined HSBC in 2005 and previously held the role of Co-CEO of Global Banking and Markets before being appointed chief financial officer in January 2023.

Quinn, 62, oversaw a transformation of the London-headquartered lender and saw record profits during almost five years in charge.

Under him, the firm has accelerated a years-long pivot to Asia -- where it generates most of its revenue -- vowing to develop its wealth business and target fast-growing markets.

The bank has concluded the sales of its Canadian operations and its retail bank operations in France. It will also sell its Argentina division.

Quinn last year led the effort to repel a bid by major shareholder Ping An to spin off its Asia assets, with the proposal eventually voted down by shareholders.

The break-up bid highlighted HSBC's precarious position amid U.S.-China tensions, with some observers questioning whether Europe's largest lender can continue to straddle East and West.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state

Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state

    Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state

  2. Erdoğan holds phone call with Trump

    Erdoğan holds phone call with Trump

  3. Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

    Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

  4. EU chief von der Leyen wins second term

    EU chief von der Leyen wins second term

  5. Shiite Muslims mark holy day of Ashura with mourning

    Shiite Muslims mark holy day of Ashura with mourning
Recommended
Türkiye’s short-term external debt increases to $183 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt increases to $183 billion
Deutsche Bank sees strong disinflation in Türkiye

Deutsche Bank sees strong disinflation in Türkiye
Home prices decline 15 percent in real terms: Data

Home prices decline 15 percent in real terms: Data
Elon Musk leads Silicon Valley rally behind Donald Trump

Elon Musk leads Silicon Valley rally behind Donald Trump
Taiwans TSMC says net profit surges 36 pct in second quarter

Taiwan's TSMC says net profit surges 36 pct in second quarter
Japans trade deficit declines in 6 months as exports recover

Japan's trade deficit declines in 6 months as exports recover
Electric vehicle sales growth stalls in first half in Europe

Electric vehicle sales growth stalls in first half in Europe
WORLD Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

The Greek Cypriot defense minister said on July 17 that plans are in motion to build a major naval base on the east Mediterranean island nation's southern coast capable of hosting large ships from European Union countries and other nations to carry out a variety of missions including humanitarian aid deliveries to the tumultuous Middle East region.  
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿