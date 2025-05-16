Housing market soars with record sales in April

Housing market soars with record sales in April

ANKARA
Housing market soars with record sales in April

Türkiye’s housing market surged in April, with 118,359 homes sold nationwide, a 56.6 percent jump from the same month last year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The first four months of 2025 set a historic high, with 454,145 homes sold, driven by strong demand in urban centers.

Istanbul led the pack with 18,645 sales, followed by Ankara with 10,889 and İzmir with 7,014, TÜİK reported. The January-April period saw a 27.9 percent increase in sales compared to 2024, with April marking the peak month for 2025 so far.

Mortgage-backed sales skyrocketed, climbing 147 percent year-on-year in April to 17,465, accounting for 14.8 percent of total sales. From January to April, mortgage sales nearly doubled from last year, reaching 69,194. First-hand mortgage sales included 4,245 homes in April and 16,388 over the four-month period.

First-hand home sales also shone, rising 43.8 percent in April to 34,633, making up 29.3 percent of the month’s total. The January-April period recorded 134,509 first-hand sales, a 19.7 percent increase from 2024, reflecting robust buyer interest despite economic challenges.

Foreign buyers purchased 1,440 homes in April, up 13.2 percent from last year, though their share remained small at 1.2 percent of total sales.

Istanbul (529), Antalya (497) and Mersin (117) were the top destinations.

However, foreign sales from January to April dropped 13.5 percent to 6,018, with Russians, Iranians and Ukrainians leading purchases.

Experts suggest cooling prices and investment potential are fueling the market’s rebound, though rising interest rates may temper future growth.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN rights chief warns of ethnic cleansing in Gaza

UN rights chief warns of 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN rights chief warns of 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza

    UN rights chief warns of 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza

  2. Zelensky, European leaders call Trump after Istanbul talk

    Zelensky, European leaders call Trump after Istanbul talk

  3. Legal, social moves to follow PKK's exit: Reports

    Legal, social moves to follow PKK's exit: Reports

  4. Ukraine at ‘critical juncture’ for peace efforts: Erdoğan

    Ukraine at ‘critical juncture’ for peace efforts: Erdoğan

  5. Baghdad to host Arab summit on May 17

    Baghdad to host Arab summit on May 17
Recommended
Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students
KoçDigital aims for bigger regional share in AI

KoçDigital aims for bigger regional share in AI
Japans quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year
US set to lose $12.5 bln in foreign tourism in 2025: Industry

US set to lose $12.5 bln in foreign tourism in 2025: Industry
Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mln

Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mln
German government divided on Trumps NATO defense spending target

German government divided on Trump's NATO defense spending target
WORLD UN rights chief warns of ethnic cleansing in Gaza

UN rights chief warns of 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza

The U.N.'s rights chief on Friday denounced Israel's sharp escalation of attacks in Gaza — and an apparent push to permanently displace the population — as amounting to "ethnic cleansing."
ECONOMY Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye has secured a spot among the world’s top 10 countries for international student education, the Trade Ministry announced.

SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿