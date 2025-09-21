Housing investment trend shifts to Anatolian cities

Housing investment trend shifts to Anatolian cities

Soaring property prices in Istanbul are driving residents to invest in properties with high rental yield in other cities across Türkiye.

Homes priced between 2 million and 4 million Turkish Liras ($97,000) in these locations are selling quickly, as investors seek better returns.

Over the past year, this trend has gained momentum, with rising values not only in provinces near Istanbul but also in many other cities.

Istanbul residents are buying in their hometowns as well as in student and industrial hubs, focusing on properties that offer strong rental income. Cities such as Konya, Gaziantep, Kayseri, Samsun, Adana, Mersin, Manisa and Trabzon have become popular choices for such investments.

The model, now seen as a new trend in the real estate market, appeals both to investors and to Istanbul residents who rent their own homes, particularly in cities where monthly rental income ranges between 15,000 and 25,000 liras.

While Istanbul’s annual home sales exceeded 235,000 units between 2015 and 2020, and even surpassed 260,000 between 2020 and 2022, the figure fell below 200,000 in 2023. Similar levels have been recorded in the first eight months of both 2024 and 2025.

According to EVA Real Estate Valuation Deputy General Manager Zuhal Balsarı, their analysis shows that property investment in Istanbul no longer appears highly profitable.

“The sale price of a home is very high, but the rental yield is relatively low, which extends the investment’s payback period,” she said.

“In contrast, in many Anatolian cities, the situation is reversed. Home prices are more affordable compared to Istanbul, while rents remain strong thanks to incoming students, industrial workers or tourism activity. As a result, rental yields are higher and the property can pay for itself in a much shorter time,” she added.

 

UN chief slams Israeli settlements in West Bank
