Households’ 12-month ahead inflation expectations increase

ISTANBUL

The 12-month-ahead annual inflation expectations of households increased by 1.67 percentage points in April, compared to the previous month, reaching 51.56 percent.

The share of households expecting inflation to slow down over the next year slipped by 0.57 percentage points, falling to 14.57 percent, showed a Central Bank survey on April 24.

The product/service groups that households assessed as having increased the most in price over the past year and expected to increase the most in the next 12 months were “food” and “fuel and energy,” according to the Household Expectations Survey.

The share of participants who consider "food" among the product/service groups with the highest price increase by 0.2 percentage points compared to the previous month, reaching 40.7 percent.

The expectation for the increase in house prices at the end of the next 12 months increased by 0.18 percentage points compared to the previous month, standing at 35.23 percent.

“When examining participants' investment preferences, the percentage of participants indicating that they would buy ‘gold,’ which ranked first, decreased by 6.4 percentage points compared to the previous month, reaching 48.8 percent,” the bank said.

The percentage of participants indicating that they would buy "a house/shop/land, etc.,“ which ranked second, increased by 4.9 percentage points compared to the previous month, reaching 33.4 percent, it noted.

The expectation for the U.S. dollar/Turkish Lira exchange rate in 12 months decreased by 0.03 liras, compared to the previous month, reaching 52.12 liras.